They came for the food and left with a little less loneliness.
At a time when nothing seems normal and lots of people are struggling to get through the holidays during a pandemic, free turkey dinners distributed by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul brought Baton Rouge residents some sense of togetherness and Thanksgiving cheer.
Normally the organization hosts a massive sit-down dinner at the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge, but of course things are different this year. Organizers opted for to-go boxes and a drive-through line, which was already several blocks long when the giveaway started late Thursday morning.
There were children in the back seats and dogs leaning out the windows. People came alone and in groups, each with their own reasons for making the trip.
James Riggs, 34, said he had never done something like this before, but money is tight since he lost his job as a security guard because of business closures during the pandemic. The job paid a decent amount, but not enough that he could afford to be unemployed for months.
Instead of spending Thanksgiving at his aunt's house, Riggs planned to take his food home and eat alone while watching football.
"COVID is ruining everything," he said. "Relationships, jobs, family interaction — everything."
Many people in the drive-through line had one thing in common: They were foregoing their usual Thanksgiving celebrations with friends and relatives.
Peter Menson, who usually spends the holiday with his extended family, drove through the line on his electric wheelchair, which he's used for the past eight years. He had multiple surgeries on one leg and a stent placed in his heart. Then he developed back problems after someone crashed into his wheelchair years ago.
"But I'm still here," he said, smiling under his mask. He turns 57 next month.
Menson picked up meals for himself and his wife, who wasn't cooking because she was feeling under the weather, he said. He was headed back to their house in Old South Baton Rouge, which has been in his family for generations.
After experiencing more than his share of health challenges, the pandemic is just the latest hardship: "Everybody's gotta make adjustments," he said with a shrug.
Meanwhile the River Center kitchen was pumping out massive quantities of food. Organizers had enough for an estimated 2,000 boxed meals, each including all the elements of a traditional Thanksgiving feast: turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, yams, green beans and cheesecake for dessert.
A group of volunteers focused on keeping the line moving, but saved enough time to exchange countless smiles and waves.
In addition to the River Center drive-through, St. Vincent de Paul was also giving out meals at its dining room facility on Florida Street for anyone in need, including people without a car.
Denise Terrance, the St. Vincent de Paul dining room supervisor, has long been involved with organizing the Thanksgiving events. She said this year is especially important because people are feeling the impacts of the pandemic, including widespread unemployment and isolation.
"I wish everyone could see the love and compassion happening in the kitchen right now," she said Thursday morning, not long after cars had started rolling through the River Center. "We want people to know they can count on us."
Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of the organization, spent the morning driving around and watching the action from behind his windshield — the first time in decades he couldn't participate because his wife recently tested positive for coronavirus.
She started experiencing symptoms over the weekend and has been quarantining in their master bedroom. She even climbed out the window and drove to the doctor, rather than walk through the house and risk infecting her family, Acaldo said.
Thanksgiving 2020 was looking bleak at their house, filled with worry and prayer. Instead of their usual family meal, he planned to leave a plate of turkey and sides outside the master bedroom door.