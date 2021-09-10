In the immediate response to Hurricane Ida, Louisiana’s government dispatched thousands of emergency response officials, bought generators to keep hospitals and prisons running, and deployed fuel tankers after infrastructure in the southeast part of the state collapsed.

All of that came with a price tag: Louisiana has so far tallied more than $160 million in expenditures, a number that is expected to rise steadily as the state repairs damaged buildings and continues providing necessities to hard-hit areas.

Records show the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness ordered $4.5 million worth of tarps, spent nearly $9 million on trucks of ice and millions more on potable water for prisons, pumps and generators to keep hospitals running and teams to restore communications for first responders, among other things.

The figures are expected to change as the recovery slogs on, and as some of the purchase orders made immediately after the storm are canceled. Still, the spending totals provide the first glimpse of the scale of the state’s response in the nearly two weeks since Ida made landfall. The feds and local officials will spend millions more, perhaps billions, on blue roofs, individual assistance and the like.

Considering the path Ida took -- across the heavily populated southeastern part of the state -- the total spending on the storm will ultimately be a “big number,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

Still, the $160 million logged so far is actually less than at the same point in time last year after Hurricane Laura, another Category 4 storm, hit southwest Louisiana, Dardenne said. That’s partly because the state is no longer spending millions of dollars to put hurricane survivors up in hotels, something done last year as a pandemic precaution to avoid mass shelters.

Meanwhile, the early look at the damage to state properties, like prisons, colleges and other government buildings, doesn't look as bad as could be expected from a storm of Ida’s magnitude. By comparison, some university buildings and other state-owned structures in southwest Louisiana last year took a beating, some of them requiring complete rebuilds.

“The overall initial assessment of damages at correctional facilities, LDH facilities, higher ed facilities...We did not sustain the level of damage you would expect,” Dardenne said.

Dardenne said Louisiana could still hit the $684 million spending mark that triggers a higher level of federal help. Currently, the feds are picking up 75% of the tab for the spending on Ida recovery, with the state responsible for 25%. After the state hits $684 million, the federal share jumps to 90%.

So far, the bulk of the spending has been by GOHSEP, which is the main agency responsible for responding to Ida.

The most recent list of purchase orders made for Ida show GOHSEP has tallied $106 million in orders, though those don’t translate exactly to money spent because orders could be canceled.

The largest spending item is an estimated $51 million on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a disaster relief compact passed by Congress in the 1990s which lets states send personnel, equipment and other resources to disaster areas.

The agency placed nearly $40 million in orders with Garner Environmental, a disaster response firm with ties to Mike Edmonson, the former Louisiana State Police commander who resigned in 2017 but was subsequently hired as a consultant for the firm. That company provided mostly points of distribution, where people can get needed goods in hard-hit areas. The state also leaned on that firm for pandemic response in 2020.

GOHSEP snapped up $26.5 million worth of generators and related services, a crucial resource after Ida knocked out power and water to a huge swath of the state.

The state will continue to spend money on Ida as damage assessments are completed and state buildings are repaired. Dardenne said the biggest problems for state assets will likely be mold and water intrusion on buildings that lost electricity for an extended period, though the assessments are in the early phases.

After GOHSEP, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has spent the most of any other agency so far. That agency is charged with sending fuel tankers to hospitals, first responders and other vital government functions to keep them running after Ida caused a severe gasoline shortage. The agency has spent $13.7 million to date on that, as well as on things like keeping evacuated animals safe and food distribution.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said the agency has dispensed nearly 1.3 million gallons of gasoline, which must be purchased by the taxpayer-funded agency. The number of gallons delivered per day peaked on Sept. 3 at 175,741, but Strain said he expects the number to stay above 100,000 for some time because several southeastern parishes still are almost completely out of power.

“When you look at what it takes to run the government, it’s a lot,” Strain said.