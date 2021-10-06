A Louisiana State Police trooper is facing internal investigation for allegedly drinking with one or more LSU students.
LSU officials also said the incident had been reported to their Title IX office, which was following proper protocol.
State Police announced the internal investigation in a news release Wednesday, but did not provide details about the alleged misconduct. The news release said the probe was spurred by a complaint last week about behavior while working in conjunction with LSU.
A source with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the trooper is accused of misconduct possibly involving alcohol.
WBRZ-TV reported the incident occurred while the LSU band was traveling to Mississippi State the weekend of Sept. 25 for an away game.
State Police sends a security detail to accompany the LSU football team and its entourage when they travel to away games.
"Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken," LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said. "As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism."
Officials said the agency will share more information "as the investigation progresses."