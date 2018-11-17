The best-kept secret about the Girls on the Run nonprofit group is that its program is not really about running at all.

“It’s for those girls that love to run, but it is so much more than that,” said Shelley Vance, an assistant coach in her fifth year as a volunteer.

Saturday morning, Girls on the Run South Louisiana held its biannual 5K for the girls attending the 10-week curriculum that both trains them for the upcoming race and inspires self-confidence.

The research-based program overseen by coaching volunteers involves discussions, activities and running games. Lessons teach girls to recognize their own strength, foster healthy relationships with others and impact their community for the better.

Vance said that the goal-setting aspect of running can be applied to all other areas for the girls, and that their personal development takes precedence over the physical component.

“My favorite part is seeing a young girl believe in herself,” said Hydie Wahlborg, executive director of GOTR South Louisiana. “I know it has made an impact.”

Founded in 2009 as an independent council of Girls on the Run International, GOTR South Louisiana serves parishes across the southern part of the state. More than 200 locations in the United States and Canada offer the program for elementary and middle school girls.

Vance hopes the lessons the girls learn in the program stay with them and have a lasting impact.

"I want to be the voice in their head five years from now,” Vance said. “My hope is that when they’re going through some of these really big issues that we’re going to be what they hear in the back of their mind, telling them that they are enough.”

On Race Day, over 550 girls from Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana and elsewhere in Louisiana gathered in the field behind the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Roughly 100 volunteers participated in setup for the day’s festivities.

Though it was a chilly morning and the grass was still dewy, scores of girls wearing brightly colored tutus over their sweatpants trickled into “Inspiration Village,” parents, coaches and supporters in tow.

Booths lined the field, one directing girls to have an “attitude of gratitude” and write what they were thankful for that day. A clothesline filled with colorful bandannas bearing inspirational words across the front attracted a flock of girls, all clamoring to select one to wear in the race.

Eleven-year-old Xiomara Brown, wearing a bandanna that read “Wonderwoman,” attended the race with her father, Reggie. They drove all the way from Slidell for the 5K — the first for them both.

“I just like to see the kids come out and have a good time,” Reggie said. “I love the confidence it promotes, the camaraderie, the warmth.”

Melissa Campbell and her two daughters, Paris and Autumn, were also first-timers to GOTR. The girls, who attend the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, wore bandannas reading “STAR” and “DREAMER.”

“It makes me feel like a champion,” Paris said. She added that her favorite part about GOTR is “learning how to be a better person.”

“They were just so excited to come out and push to the finish line,” Melissa said.

While JiggAerobics, a local fitness group, led the girls in an upbeat Zumba warmup, Kenny Ricard, 61, and his 10-year-old granddaughter, Jada, stretched and ran drills together off to the side. This is their second year running together.

“My granddaughter has a headband on that says ‘love to run,’ and that is my favorite motto,” he said. “It’s all about bonding and being healthy.”

Along the 5K route, supporters held up signs reading “run like a girl,” and “keep calm and run.” Each girl received the race number “one” to remind them of their value, no matter their pace or performance, and all participants received a medal.

For one family in particular, the race was bigger than a finish line.

When Pam and Billy Kroeper’s daughter Annie was born, she was diagnosed with bilateral congenital clubfoot, affecting both of her feet. Doctors said she might never learn to walk.

On Saturday, Annie, now 11, finished her first 5K.

Her mother, Pam, said that GOTR has changed everything for her daughter.

“This experience has brought her out in these short 10 weeks more than I could have ever hoped for,” Pam said. “Even though she didn’t think she could, she did it.”

Annie was the last one in her group to finish the race, and her whole team continued to cheer her on in the last moments of her run.

“They continued to inspire her to the very end,” Pam added. “We are a whole Girls on the Run family from now on.”