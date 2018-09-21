The police reports that two women filed against a man now running for Hammond City Council made chilling, similar claims of abuse that led to arrests but never ended in a conviction.
Justin Thornhill, they said, beat, attempted to smother and threatened to kill them. When they tried to end the relationship, the women said, he called them incessantly and stalked them. They reported the incidents to law enforcement over the past three years.
Thornhill, a Republican seeking the District 4 seat in the eastern part of the city, has been arrested three times since 2015 for domestic-related battery, improper telephone communications and stalking. The charges were dropped due to a lack of a cooperation from the alleged victims, according to prosecutors involved.
In an interview on Friday, Thornhill defended himself by saying all the cases that led to his arrests have been dismissed, and he maintains primary domiciliary custody of children he fathered with one of the women who filed a complaint.
"At the end of the day, the results are the results, and the facts are the facts. It was dismissed by the DA's office, and there was no conviction of anything, because it wasn't factual," Thornhill said.
"I’d love to talk about what we need to do for our city in District 4, instead of discussing personal matters," he continued.
Thornhill's history of arrests are the latest in what has become an ugly race for a seat on the Hammond City Council. The race opened in late July with a formal challenge filed against his competitor, Sam DiVittorio, questioning his residency in the district.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux filed the formal challenge against DiVittorio, but says he dropped it due to the difficulty winning such a claim. DiVittorio has an apartment in District 4, but he also has a much larger house in another part of Hammond, Perrilloux said.
"Unless it is purely a fictional address, you’re good. But the voters decide," Perrilloux said.
DiVittorio says he lives in the district.
In his court filed response to the challenge, DiVittorio said Thornhill should not be "thrust upon the electorate" with the allegations of domestic abuse on his record.
"A guy like this doesn't need to be walking on the street in the city of Hammond," DiVittorio said in an interview Friday.
Thornhill, in the Friday interview, pointed back to DiVittorio's history of drunken driving arrests.
Perrilloux confirmed DiVittorio was arrested in 2009 and 2011 for drunken driving. He pleaded no contest in the second case and the first was dismissed, Perrilloux said. Court records show he also pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge in 2005.
DiVittorio dismissed the barb in an interview, by saying he has not been arrested in more than seven years, and he never pleaded guilty to a crime.
“I'm not going back seven years ago. Everybody going back in college, they would like to do things better. They would like to do things different as a kid," he said.
The allegations against Thornhill are documented in police reports filed by two women in 2015 and 2017.
In 2017, Thornhill was formally charged after an ex-girlfriend, who previously accused him of physical abuse, told police he called her 63 times over a two-hour period and then showed up unexpected at a bar where she was having a drink.
A friend's husband later shooed him off with a gun after he followed her back to the friend's house, according to a police report.
Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall said he did not want to drop the charges and denied the victim's request to do so. But when the victim missed two trial dates, he did.
Reached by phone, the woman declined to comment. The Advocate does not name victims of domestic assault.
It was not the first time Thornhill was accused of domestic-related assault and harassment. In December 2015, the same woman made a report with the Ponchatoula Police Department, saying that he grabbed her by the thigh, put his hand across her nose and mouth as if to smother her. Then, he told the victim that she had to die, and she could choose how: He could smother her with a pillow, drown her in a bath tub or shoot her with a gun, to make it quick, a police report says.
The police report says she had "visible scratches" on her face and bruises on her chest, arms, thigh and shoulder.
Perrilloux said his office dropped the case at the request of the woman, who said she was no longer fearful. She called back a few days after the charges were dropped to say he pressured her to do so, Perrilloux said.
A different woman accused Thornhill of a similar pattern of behavior in 2017. The woman told Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies in March 2017 that Thornhill, then her ex-boyfriend, hit her and attempted to smother her with a pillow in January and provided photos of bruising and red marks across her body, according to a law enforcement affidavit.
During the same interview, she reported to deputies that Thornhill called her repeatedly using private numbers and at her work. According to a law enforcement affidavit, she showed a detective threatening text messages including one in which he wrote, "Nah, it'll never be over. I can promise that. Think I won't come to your trailer?, or work? Show up on a date?"
Wall said no formal charges were pressed in this case, because he could not reach the woman after calling her five times and mailing her a letter.
"I can't go forward without her," he said.
The woman could not be reached on publicly listed phone numbers.
A lack of victim cooperation is the "prime reason" prosecutors drop domestic violence charges, according to a 2009 report from the U.S. Department of Justice. Fear of the abuser and fear of testifying in court are the leading reasons victims express for opposing prosecution, according to the report.
Thornhill, who owns a computer store in Hammond and has previously worked as a reserve law enforcement officer, said voters should elect him on his platform of promoting safety, community policing, litter cleanup and providing incentives for development.
DiVittorio, a real estate broker, said residents should vote for him, because he is deeply invested in the eastern part of the city and will focus on making the area safe and ready for development.