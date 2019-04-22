A Louisiana man serving a 20 year prison sentence for a crime that a federal court says is unconstitutional should not get out of prison on those grounds, a state court judge ruled last week.

Cornelius Regan, a 24th Judicial District judge in Jefferson Parish, wrote in a one-page ruling that "relief is not warranted" for Paul Poupart's conviction of public intimidation, essentially brushing aside the federal court's ruling in his decision.

"A review of the facts and law establishes that Louisiana's statute is not overbroad or otherwise unconstitutional," Regan wrote in his decision.

Regan's words were the opposite of what the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had to say about the state's public intimidation law in a ruling in a separate case last year. The federal court said the statute is "unconstitutionally overbroad," because it steps on the free speech rights of residents.

Poupart had sought release early from prison based on the federal court ruling, which his lawyer claimed applied to his case.

"The Fifth Circuit's Ruling has been made final and it applies, under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, to the courts of Louisiana," attorney Justin Harrell wrote in a March filing.

Poupart has been in prison since 2011, when he was convicted of threatening a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy with an embarrassing photo if the deputy testified against him in a separate criminal matter.

The photo depicts a woman, identified as a stripper, who is shown sitting atop the deputy's car with the deputy standing beside her. It appeared on a website called "The Dirty" just days after Poupart's earlier jury trial. Poupart has long contested the facts of the case and alleged a cover-up.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office charged him with public intimidation. After a six-person jury returned a guilty verdict, prosecutors charged him as a habitual offender, and a judge bumped his sentence from five to 20 years.

That conviction was thrown into question last year when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a civil lawsuit filed by a Hammond man that Louisiana's public intimidation law violates the U.S. Constitution.

The felony public intimidation law prohibits any person from using "violence, force or threats … with the intent to influence (a person's) conduct in relation to his position, employment or duty." The law is meant to protect public employees, jurors, trial witnesses, election officials and school bus drivers.

The appellate court found the law was written in a way that criminalized free speech, as well as illegal threats, making it unconstitutional.

"Because the meaning of 'threat' is broad enough to sweep in threats to take lawful, peaceful actions — such as threats to sue a police officer or challenge an incumbent officeholder — (the law) is unconstitutionally overbroad," the opinion issued in August by the appeals court read.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections took note.

In February, the agency's general counsel, Jonathan Vining, sent letters in February to 58 inmates serving time for the offense, saying the "decision may affect the validity of your conviction, and I encourage you to seek advice of legal counsel regarding the potential impact of the court's judgment."

Meanwhile, experts said the federal precedent could be a ticket out of prison for Poupart and others like him.

Harrell, the attorney representing Poupart, filed an appeal in March, saying the federal court's decision was binding on the state court retroactively.

"To hold otherwise would leave petitioner, and those like him, behind bars for an offense the state lacks the authority to prosecute or enforce, a sentence for a non-crime," he wrote.

But the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office disagreed.

Prosecutors argued that the state court did not have to follow the federal appellate court's lead. Citing cases from the Louisiana Supreme Court, prosecutors say the federal appellate court decision is not binding on the state court.

Prosecutors then explained how Poupart's alleged crime fit the elements set out in cases by the Louisiana Supreme Court. Poupart's threats were not protected, free speech, but rather akin to extortion, prosecutors said.

In an opinion signed Wednesday, Regan sided with Jefferson Parish, saying that "relief is not warranted" before discussing a Louisiana appellate court decision that previously upheld Poupart's conviction.

Regan does not outline why he thinks he is not subject to a federal ruling, saying simply that Poupart "failed to show controlling case law mandates relief."

Harrell said he plans to appeal Poupart's case through the Louisiana appellate courts. The case could finally go back to federal court, where judges have held the statute unconstitutional.

"Fortunately, for Mr. Poupart, the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause should give the federal courts the edge," Harrell said.

He added that should the Louisiana prosecutors view hold, the logical consequence is that the Louisiana Attorney General could veto any federal court decision it does not like by declining to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office declined to comment due to this being an open matter.