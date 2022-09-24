There are more than 100 species of jewel scarab beetles — so named for their iridescent color — but they all possess one property: they glow.
Jewel scarabs emit a soft, colorful radiance that humans can't see, unless they're wearing 3D glasses like the ones you get at the movies.
Nathan Lord, an assistant entomology professor and director of the State Arthropod Museum at LSU, is studying the beetles and how humans could learn from them. And his work has attracted interest from the U.S. Air Force.
"These beetles bounce light in a different way than what humans can see," he said recently in his office at LSU's Life Sciences building. "We're learning about the design rules of these really reflective surfaces of nature."
Those design rules could translate one day into new technology for humans, he said, particularly in the making of more sensitive light sensors, which are found in such everyday objects as mobile phones, smoke detectors and remote control devices.
Earlier this year, Lord's lab at LSU received a $75,000 seed grant for his research on the jewel scarabs from the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), through its basic research program.
Laura Bagge, a senior biologist with the AFRL, said university researchers who receive these grants "are doing something discovery-based, they don't know what the outcomes will be and the actual applications are not known."
"These are one-year efforts," Bagge said of the university grants the Air Force Research Lab, based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, awards every year. "It's planting the seed of this research, and we'll see what comes next."
In May, Lord was in Costa Rica, home to a diverse population of jewel scarab species, working with the University of Costa Rica to collect specimens.
"The more we learn about surfaces and light reflection in nature will help us design better surfaces and sensors," Lord said.
"Most light sensors are built on human visual senses," he said. "But it goes much farther than that in animals."