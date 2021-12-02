East Baton Rouge Parish reached the grim milestone of 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, nearly 20 months after the parish marked its first in March 2020.

The single death reported Thursday makes the parish the second in Louisiana to reach the 1,000-death threshold, behind Jefferson Parish. Statewide, 12,898 are confirmed to have died from COVID, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“I never imagined discussing deaths in terms of thousands of people on a parish level. That’s something that still seems unimaginable,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

There have been 48,375 confirmed cases in the parish since the start of the pandemic, according to LDH.

Confirmed cases and deaths are widely considered to be an undercount of the toll. East Baton Rouge has recorded 1,172 confirmed and probable deaths, which include people who meet a state criteria for symptoms and exposure without receiving a positive COVID test.

East Baton Rouge recorded its first death from the virus March 23, 2020. The following 20 months have been marked by four significant surges of cases that caused deaths to spike across the parish and the state. The fourth, which occurred in late summer and was driven by the highly-transmissible delta variant, came after vaccines had been available to the general public for months, frustrating health care workers and local leaders.

“Today we mark a tragic milestone in our fight against the coronavirus,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. “This is yet another reminder of why it’s so important for every qualified individual to get their vaccine and booster shots so we can end the pandemic once and for all.”

The parish has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state at about 50% of the total population, but it still lags far behind the more than 80% figure that public health experts say a community needs to reach to achieve herd immunity.

The recent arrival of the omicron variant in the U.S. is raising fears among public health experts that the region could soon see a fifth surge of cases and deaths. The World Health Organization last week designated omicron a “variant of concern” because of its unusual combination of mutations that may allow it to spread faster and resist antibodies.

Little is still known about omicron’s characteristics, and it could take a couple weeks for scientists to assess the variant.

Broome called the variant “concerning” but noted the advances in treatment of the ill that were not available in March 2020.

“Even as there continues to be concerning developments such as the emergence of the Omicron Variant, we also see promising developments in COVID treatments,” Broome said. “Our community will continue to face this challenge together.”

Ahead of the holiday season, O’Neal urged residents who are unvaccinated to be vaccinated as soon as possible. She also said those who have received their first doses of the vaccine should receive a booster shot as soon as possible.

Residents should also buy at-home COVID tests from a local drugstore to confirm that what may appear to be common “wintertime symptoms” don’t create an outbreak of COVID, O’Neal said.

Despite the available tools to combat the virus, O’Neal said she’s worried a fifth surge is on its way because of the region’s low vaccination rate.

“If we have a variant that is worse, or even if we just have the same delta variant that penetrates the thousands of people in this state who are completely unvaccinated, we will see hospitalizations and cases and illness rise again in another surge because that’s what’s happened so far,” O’Neal said. “It’s a pattern, and I'm concerned the pattern will repeat itself."