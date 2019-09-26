Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration was joined by several business leaders Thursday morning to speak on the merits of the consolidated city-parish government ahead of the upcoming election on the efforts to incorporate the city of St. George.

The press conference at H&E Equipment Services featured representatives from ExxonMobil, Sparkhound, Lamar Advertising and Community Coffee.

City-parish officials say business leaders spoke on investments their businesses have made to strength East Baton Rouge Parish’s School System and why the consolidated city-parish government works.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"Great cities don't splinter," said Sean Riley, Lamar Advertising CEO. "That's not the way to be great."

Talking points from several business leaders didn't mention St. George directly, but Thursday’s press conference is happening a day before early voting begins on the controversial measure to incorporate St. George, what could potentially become the fifth city in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.

The movement to create the city of St. George was rooted in proponents' desire to create a breakaway school system, which they were told by state Legislators wouldn't happen unless they became a city first.

The measure on the Oct. 12 ballot is only for incorporation.

Which group will likely tilt the St. George vote? It's all about undecided voters Less than two weeks remain before balloting begins on whether to create a new city of St. George, and leaders from the proposed municipality a…

An opposition group is set to speak at the Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association’s meeting Thursday night where two LSU professors who said previously organizers had overestimated revenues and underestimated the expenses they included in their proposed budget for the new city. A mistake they claim would ultimately result in a deficit requiring tax increases for the more than 86,000 St. George residents.