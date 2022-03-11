Amid scrutiny over troopers’ beatings of Black motorists in several high-profile recent cases, Louisiana State Police plan to shell out $1.5 million for a top-down review of department policies by a private consulting firm, the agency said Friday.
The contract between LSP and The Bowman Group, an Arlington, Texas-based police practice consultancy, will focus on bringing “organizational change” to niches of department policy like use of force and de-escalation practices, LSP spokesman Nick Manale said in a press release.
Appearing before the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight Friday, LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar A. Davis described the assessment as coming during a moment of painful but needed change for the agency, saying it will help rebuild trust.
“I don’t like how we got here,” Davis said. “I don’t. But we’re here, we’re owning it, and we’re fixing it.”
The consultancy’s review will include examination of body camera footage, Davis added.
Announcement of the contract follows months of scrutiny over State Police practices set off by Ronald Greene’s fatal beating at the hands of troopers in 2019, as well as several other high-profile brutality cases.
Amid fallout from those cases, which included criminal probes into some of the officers involved, calls to review department policy grew. State lawmakers formed two committees in the legislature: One, on the Senate side, reviewed a broad array of State Police practices and policies. The other, on the House side, is honing in more closely on events surrounding Greene’s death.
The special Senate committee will not meet during the regular session scheduled to start Monday, as lawmakers focus on their regular committee assignments.
But the House-side committee is scheduled to meet during the session, and on Tuesday, lawmakers laid out an expansive list of documents and witnesses they will request, possibly using subpoena power. They include Kevin Reeves, who led State Police at the time of Greene’s death and stepped down as the scandal festered in the fall of 2020.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder created the committee in his chamber last month to discover “who knew what and when” around Greene’s death. He was sparked in part by Associated Press reports raising questions about what Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards knew about Greene’s death immediately after he was brutally beaten by troopers on a deserted roadside in Union Parish.
Davis, meanwhile, told the Senate select committee on Friday that LSP leadership was poised to hold its first meeting with representatives from the Bowman Group that evening.
According to its website, the firm is led by Dr. Theron Bowman, a “police professional” with “more than thirty years of private sector business experience,” plus “in excess of twenty-five years teaching college and university courses.”
The firm says it works regularly with police, fire agencies, schools and local governments to “develop strategies that help organizations become best-in-class models” and “design and develop systems.”