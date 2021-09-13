Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to discuss Louisiana's preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas and give an update on the state's recovery from Hurricane Ida on Monday afternoon.
Edwards issued a state of emergency Sunday night ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas' arrival, which threatens to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to Texas and Louisiana.
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm, devastating areas across southeast Louisiana. Many have had power and water restored, but recovery is still on going.
