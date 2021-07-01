The nonprofit foundation that supports the Pennington Biomedical Research Center has been named the beneficiary of a local Winn-Dixie's fundraiser to cut back on single-use plastic bags while raising money for local nonprofits, the foundation announced Thursday.
The Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable grocery bag sold at the Winn-Dixie on Burbank Drive during the month of July. The fundraiser is part of a national initiative by Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarkets and Fresco y Más, the Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, aimed at motivating shoppers to cut back on single-use plastic bags by using their local stores as a conduit for donations to local nonprofits.
"It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” Rebecca Schutte, President and CEO of the foundation, said in a statement. "Nonprofits, like us, depend on community support. This program helps the environment and the health of our community."
While only the purchase of reusable bags at the Burbank Drive Winn-Dixie will benefit the Pennington foundation, nationally the initiative has donated $340,677 to 6,865 nonprofits through the sale of 340,598 reusable bags, according to the initiative's website. The initiative estimates this has prevented the use of more than 10.2 million single-use plastic bags since the initiative began in February 2020.
Shoppers also have the ability to direct the donation from their reusable bag purchase to a local nonprofit of their choosing, according to the website. If they choose not to, the dollar is then directed to the local store's chosen nonprofit.