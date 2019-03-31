Baton Rouge Catholic Bishop Michael Duca will host a "Way of the Cross" devotion April 5 in reparation for sexual abuse within the church and for healing of those "betrayed by this great sin."

+41 41 Baton Rouge-area clergy members on diocese's official sex abuse list: See names, more The Diocese of Baton Rouge has released a list of 41 clergy who were removed from ministry after accusations that they sexually abused minors …

Duca will host the service at 7 p.m. April 5 at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The service will also be livestreamed on Catholic Life television and online on Catholic Life's YouTube channel.

Duca released 37 names in late January of clergymen who served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and who were credibly accused of sexual abuse either in Baton Rouge or elsewhere. The list has since grown to 41 clerics, and Duca said when he released the names that he expected the list to evolve over time.

Among those included on the list was one of Duca's predecessors as Baton Rouge bishop, Joseph Sullivan, who has been accused by multiple men of molesting them when they were teenagers. Sullivan — who died in 1982 — used to celebrate mass at the same cathedral where Duca will call on Baton Rouge Catholics to atone for the pain that sexual abuse within the church has caused.

+3 A victim of Catholic sex abuse steps forward as Baton Rouge bishop releases list of clergy accused of abuse As Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca released the names Thursday of 37 clergy members who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse, a man who s…

At "Way of the Cross" services, attendees recall each step that Jesus took on the day of his crucifixion. The services are particularly popular during Lent and on Good Friday.

Though Duca has spoken of the sexual abuse crisis at masses, in interviews and at news conferences, the "Way of the Cross" will mark his first public service that's dedicated to abuse survivors and healing within the church. In New Orleans, Archbishop Michael Aymond held a "healing mass" last August prompted by the church's sexual abuse crisis.