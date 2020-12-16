Two community organizations, YWCA Greater Baton Rouge and Capital Area United Way, have received multi-million-dollar donations from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
In recent months, Scott, the former wife of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $4.2 billion to more than 300 organizations across the U.S., in an effort to offset coronavirus-caused impacts on communities, national media have reported.
The YWCA Greater Baton Rouge said that the $2 million gift it received from Scott is the largest from a single donor in its 52-year history.
“I would like to thank Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her investment in the YWCA and our mission of serving women and eliminating racism,” Dianna Payton, YWCA Greater Baton Rouge chief executive officer, said in a statement Wednesday.
The nonprofit organization will use the donation to strengthen and fund its programs, Payton said.
The YWCA's programs focus on job training for women and affordable children's daycare, as well as the prevention of teen pregnancy and HIV/AIDs.
In 2018, the YWCA established a community bail fund, to help people being held in East Baton Rouge Prison on non-violent counts, who have not been charged yet and don't have the resources to bond out.
At Capital Area United Way, a $5 million donation from Scott will be used to support community-based work in health, financial stability and education.
In a statement, Capital Area United Way said the donation comes at a critical time, in light of increased demand for services due to the health crisis and social and economic upheavals caused by COVID-19.
The donation will help Capital Area United Way expand services in the 10 parishes it covers.
“We are immensely thrilled and honored to be among the 384 organizations nationwide to receive this grant funding from MacKenzie Scott,” said George Bell, president and chief executive officer of Capital Area United Way.
With the new funding, the organization will continue to meet the needs of those living in poverty, struggling to afford basic household expenses and emergency situations, despite various forms of income.
In a blog on the online publishing platform, Medium, this week, Scott said she and her team looked at 6,490 organizations to choose the donation recipients.
"To select these 384, the team sought suggestions and perspective from hundreds of field experts, funders, and non-profit leaders and volunteers with decades of experience," she said.
Emails and phone interviews and data analysis on community needs, program outcomes, and each non-profit’s capacity to absorb and make effective use of funding were also part of the selection process, Scott said.
She and her team are studying several hundred other organizations, for possible future donations.