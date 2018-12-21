Within minutes, Angela Gabriel’s living room was transformed into a Christmas most children can only dream about. Packages spilled out from under the Gabriel’s tree while Santa read out each of her three young children's names, handing them their own stockings also stuffed with gifts.

A basketball caught the eye of her 3-year-old son, who soon bounced it around the crowded room. Then former LSU football coach Les Miles — along with Santa — signed a new football for her middle child, 8-year-old Cameron. Next came new sweaters for Gabriel and her mother. And finally, a full Christmas dinner.

“This is a lot,” Gabriel said, basking in the Christmas joy. “We didn’t expect so much. … I’m extremely grateful and extremely humbled.”

+3 After he shot and paralyzed her, Baton Rouge woman forgives dad of her kids; he gets 45 years in prison A Baton Rouge man who left his then-girlfriend paralyzed after shooting her six times as she took a bath last year was sentenced Tuesday to 45…

Gabriel is paralyzed from the chest down, the result of rash violence by her ex-boyfriend, who shot her 10 times in February 2017 while she bathed. He has since been convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

While the gifts and donations from all over the city will help make this holiday season a little more merry for the Gabriel family, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said there are some more important gifts he wished they could have brought instead.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Gabriel's home is not handicap accessible, which means friends and family have to bounce her up the two sets of steps at the front door. Inside the bathroom doors are not wide enough for her wheelchair. And her doctors say she needs a standing support chair — which can cost thousands — to help with her body's circulation.

“You have such a big heart,” Moore said Friday morning to Gabriel. “You’re part of our family now.”

+9 'No hate in my heart': BR shooting survivor paralyzed, but seeks to inspire victims of domestic abuse Angela Gabriel recited the name and purpose of each pill as they were handed to her where she lay, slightly elevated, in her hospital bed. One…

Moore said his office is still looking for donations and support to find the Gabriels an accessible home and provide her with a standing support chair.

“Angela has a hard time asking and accepting help,” said Suzanne Hamilton, the district attorney's domestic violence victims assistance coordinator. "So other people taking that initiative and the community coming together to give her kids a nice Christmas and raise awareness, it’s huge for her.”

Gabriel beamed as Santa, Miles and a crew of volunteers filled her home, some even taking her children outside to test a few new toys. But not every day is so easy for the family, said Gabriel's mother, Lois Clark.

"Some days are frustrating," Clark said. "It’s better than what it was and it will get better. ... I’m just thankful she’s here because a lot of mothers don’t have (that)."

Clark said she wants her daughter to find her independence again. Before the shooting, Gabriel was a successful real estate agent, but working has become a challenge, especially without being able to drive herself.

“I really want to see her get in a car and drive again,” Clark said.

Gabriel has stayed focused on the little victories, little steps forward. She has spent much of the past two years becoming a fierce advocate for victims of domestic violence. She hopes to do even more in 2019.

“I just want to do more for our community,” Gabriel said. “It doesn’t have to be just domestic violence — gun control, mental health, our kids. If we can make an impact on the children, we can have better adults.”

+2 Man who paralyzed then-girlfriend in bathtub shooting calls 45-year sentence cruel and unusual A Baton Rouge man who shot his then-girlfriend six times while she bathed, paralyzing her, claims the 45-year prison term he received last wee…