Mourners struggling to find meaning in the death of longtime sheriff's deputy Sgt. Nick Tullier found plenty of meaning in his life.
Tullier died last week at age 46, nearly six years after being wounded in an ambush. He proved to others that physical conditions don't measure the value of a human life, wrote Alissa Allphin Jenkins in an essay published on the back of Tuesday's funeral program.
The father of two, who was promoted to sergeant during his long recovery, "reminded us how hard and dangerous" it can be to be a law enforcement officer, she wrote.
"Thank you Nick. Thank you for all the times you chose to see this through to the end, despite the pain and questions," Jenkins wrote. "For you, it was the hardest 2,118 days. It was not in vain, and it all had a purpose. So much good came from the last 6 years of your life."
Hundreds turned out for Tullier’s funeral, and countless more lined the 15-mile procession route after a two-hour service at the Healing Place church on Highland Road.
Gov. John Bel Edwards called Tullier a "true hero" Tuesday. He said the city shouldn't dwell on July 17, 2016, when Tullier was shot, but rather should concentrate on the outpouring of support for the Baton Rouge community gave him.
"Darkness will never win," Gov. Edwards said. "We won't let it. God won't let it."
Tullier was the fourth officer to die after he and five others were shot at an Airline Highway shopping complex in July 2016. The attack was believed to be a retaliatory ambush following the high-profile death of Alton Sterling, a Black man killed by police outside a nearby convenience store 12 days earlier, spurring nationwide protests.
The shooter, Gavin Long, traveled to Baton Rouge from Missouri in order to confront police.
Three of the officers – EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge policemen Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald – died during the attack. Tullier, who was shot three times, including once in the head, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Long was ultimately shot dead by a Baton Rouge Police sniper less than 20 minutes after the attack began.
The events of that day left a lasting impact not only on Tullier's friends and family, but on law enforcement officers everywhere, said retired East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Steven Gallo Sr. and his wife, Barbara Gallo.
The pair, from Walker, solemnly waited on the side of S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs for the funeral procession to pass.
For a long while after the shootings, Gallo Sr., who briefly worked alongside Tullier, said he was hesitant to show his badge in public when he wasn't on duty, worried he was putting himself and his family in danger.
"I wouldn't let him show his badge when he wasn't home," Barbara Gallo said.
Also waiting by the side of the road were Denham Springs residents Jena Michael and Jesse Bogard, who said they felt paying their respects to Tullier was the least they could do.
"He did what he had to do," Bogard said. "And he paid the ultimate price."