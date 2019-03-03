In the Cedarcrest subdivision, there is an "all way" stop sign at the intersection of Cedarcrest Avenue and Patricia Drive. The overwhelming amount of traffic there is north- or southbound on Cedarcrest, with a very small amount of traffic east- or westbound on Patricia. This arrangement causes a large traffic delay, especially during school-zone or rush-hour times. It is common for the Cedarcrest traffic to be backed up at the stop sign for 10, 15, 20 cars, with no Patricia traffic. A traffic signal light at that location, timed for 90 percent or so on Cedarcrest and 10 percent or so on Patricia, would greatly increase the traffic flow.
Ingolf Partenheimer, chief traffic engineer for the city-parish, says: "The City-Parish follows the federal guidelines for traffic signal warrants. Given the volumes indicated it is improbable that a traffic signal would be warranted.
"We'll look at the location and see if the multiway stop was installed due to a sight distance issue. If it was, maybe we can fix it. We'll look into this."
How does your garden grow?
At the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue, there is a tall garden that prevents drivers heading toward town (away from Airline Highway) to view traffic traveling down Lobdell toward Jefferson Highway. This is a green space, but the tall plants cause an unsafe driving condition. If the garden cannot be removed, then maybe it can be trimmed to a maximum height of 24 inches? Can something be done about this?
Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish, says he has asked Kyle Huffstickler, the city-parish maintenance director, to address the matter.