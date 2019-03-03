The sign that says 'This Stop is Being Eliminated' is for a bus stop. Traffic heading north backs up at the Cedarcrest Avenue at Patricia Drive intersection, looking south, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Ask The Advocate: Reader says "all-way" stop at Cedarcrest Avenue at Patricia Drive is causing traffic backups. Ingolf Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, says they'll look into it.