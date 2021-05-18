BR.lainehardyred.050721 HS 470.JPG
Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the crowd, Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021, at the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A day after declaring a state of emergency due to flooding in southern Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to host a 1 p.m. press conference to address the situation.

People had to be rescued from vehicles and homes as several inches of rain fell from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge.

At least two people have been reported as dead.

Follow the press conference live below. 

Email Emma Discher at EDischer@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @EmmaDischer.

