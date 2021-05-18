A day after declaring a state of emergency due to flooding in southern Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to host a 1 p.m. press conference to address the situation.

People had to be rescued from vehicles and homes as several inches of rain fell from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge.

At least two people have been reported as dead.

Person found dead inside vehicle trapped in floodwaters under Bluebonnet overpass A person was found dead inside a flooded and abandoned vehicle Tuesday morning, one of several cars that became submerged in floodwaters on Bl…

Follow the press conference live below. Can't see the module? Click here.