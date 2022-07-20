As opioid deaths continue to climb to record highs in East Baton Rouge Parish, business leaders are joining the fight against the deadly drug.
A series of initiatives were announced Wednesday by parish officials, recovery advocates and executives with H&E Equipment Services, Inc., which is donating $100,000 to fund outreach efforts in the community.
"There are people working every day who are overwhelmed trying to address this," H&E CEO Brad Barber said.
H&E's donation will fund a 12-month campaign to provide addiction recovery resources to communities across the parish, Barber said.
The money could also fund further efforts, such as providing Narcan — a lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses — to all of the public schools in the parish, the group announced.
The company will solicit further donations and support from other businesses around the parish for further outreach in conjunction with the "When You Are Ready" campaign.
The "When You Are Ready" campaign has been active for more than a year and presents a two-pronged mission: steer people struggling with addiction into treatment programs when they have made the choice to do so, and educate those who have the most contact with people using drugs, such as law enforcement and faith-based groups.
Tonja Myles, a substance abuse counselor who leads the campaign, connected with Barber about a year ago and inspired him to get involved in the fight against overdoses, the pair said.
The parish set a record in 2021 with 311 fatal overdoses, about 90% of which involved fentanyl, parish coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
"It's not looking good for the end of 2022," Clark said. "I have a feeling we're going to hit another record."
There have been 159 fatal overdoses confirmed by Clark's in 2022, leaving the parish on course to exceed 350 for the year, said Jon Daily, a grants manager in the parish District Attorney's Office who spearheads its efforts to address overdoses.
The worsening crisis shows the need for a community-wide response, including government and the business community, Daily said.
"The wheels of government move a lot slower than the wheels of business," Daily said.