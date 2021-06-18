GONZALES — Ascension became the second Baton Rouge-area parish this week to halt new development as the aftermath of the May flash floods prompted leaders to take a closer look at growth and put aside, at least for now, concerns of the robust home-building industry.
The Iberville Parish Council on Tuesday agreed to a one-year pause on new subdivisions and site development plans for land within the unincorporated east bank and outside St. Gabriel. On Thursday the Ascension council adopted a nine-month halt on a wider array of new land divisions for homes and commercial buildings in unincorporated areas, though not industrial ones.
Both measures would not stop new construction on some existing parcels and in neighborhoods that already passed initial development approval. But they will temporarily cut off the supply of new lots.
The building halts come as both parishes grapple with slow-draining high water in the 17,000-acre Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp region — with still more rain on the way.
Ascension, Iberville and the rest of southeast Louisiana were put under a tropical storm warning on Thursday as forecasters predicted a tropical cyclone would make landfall in Louisiana in the coming days and drop 1.5 to 6 inches of rain on central and eastern parts of the Baton Rouge area through early Tuesday.
East Baton Rouge Parish officials also plan to discuss more targeted building bans later this month. But the upshot of the Ascension vote, which split the difference between competing six-month and one-year moratoria after a marathon meeting late Thursday, was immediately called into question.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, who wanted a one-year halt, called the nine-month compromise too short to make the necessary changes to development rules.
"The nine months was just so they could try to save face," he told reporters late Thursday. "This will be a failure. I'm telling you. This is the council's plan, and now it's up to the council to make it happen. The administration will not be a part of failure."
Calling the council "pro-development," Cointement accused it of setting up development changes for failure by adopting the nine-month limit.
"And until you change these people out," he said, "you will not have change in Ascension Parish."
See video of Cointment's comments to reporters.
The council originally proposed a half-year moratorium, but a majority on Thursday adopted the nine-month plan pitched by Councilman Dal Waguespack in a 9-2 vote with only Councilmen Joel Robert and Michael Mason opposed.
Waguespack said he had been on the fence about the earlier competing proposals and left the meeting Thursday night believing they had reached a reasonable middle ground.
But, on Friday, council members who backed Cointment's one-year limit and those who supported the shorter one said the president's apparent withdrawal of administrative support left the ban and potential development changes in limbo.
As Ascension's legislative arm, the council can make laws and set budgets but can't tell parish employees what to do. Even if members wanted to hire contractors for the work, some council members argued, they don't have staff to seek proposals.
Mason, who supported the 12-month halt, said the council now has two choices: negotiate with Cointment or scrap the moratorium.
"That's pretty much the two options I see right now," Mason said. "I don't see another way we can go forward."
Others seemed more optimistic.
"I'm hopeful we'll find a way forward," council Chairwoman Teri Casso said. "If not, we'll have to seek a legal opinion about what the role council and the role of the administration is."
Waguespack said the council could probably try to accomplish at least a few of the moratorium's goals.
With the drainage troubles in Spanish Lake on his mind, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said he hopes to spend the first few months of the halt working on possible fixes before proposing new development rules. Later, he added, the council could drum up a regional solution for draining the swamp basin more quickly.
"It's going to at least give us a chance, you know, to slow down and grab our thoughts," he said.
Before Thursday's vote in Ascension, the council spent hours listening to impassioned residents and worried home builders about the halt who saw it as as either long-overdue or a wrong-headed policy that would kill jobs and starve the parish of tax revenue.
Some people cried. Some people prayed. Some brought photographs of recent flooding. Some made baseless accusations of corruption that riled some on the council.
Others offered a more measured plea.
"I don’t know the right answer, but I do think we need to take a step back and take some time and understand the consequences of what we're doing right now," said Dr. Terry Rehn, 75, cardiologist who has lived off Bluff Road since 1993 and still has water blocking his driveway weeks after the May floods.
Sam Baker, a longtime community activist and Geismar resident, called the development question a football that's been kicked around for 30 years.
"If we don't do nothing, then what's going to happen in the future is it's going to be worse than what we have now," Baker said.
Builders, several of whom wore red shirts in solidarity, argued that development rules and drainage could be improved without stopping new lot approvals.
Some also criticized the parish for failing to take any initiative.
"It is apparent … there are tools now in the parish that they have at their disposal that they don't implement: no implementation, not enough staff to do it and no enforcement of the current strict rules," said Diane Baum, a Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge rep and head of a local storm water consulting company.
Baum said she was disappointed to hear Cointment announce after the vote that he would withhold the administration's help.
In the weeks leading up to the vote, Cointment said parish staff calculated that builders have a three-year supply of about 2,000 neighborhood lots, not including individual acreage sites and those in Ascension's municipalities, where the ban won't take effect.
But developers have questioned that number, saying it ignores market realities. Bart Waguespack, a local builder, said large developers have spoken for many of those lots, cutting out smaller competitors.
"Guys like us," he said, "don't have any lots to choose from."
Even before the moratorium, Ascension's housing market was in flux.
New neighborhood approvals have slowed considerably in the past 15 years. Since 2017, home building permits have been at their strongest pace since the go-go years of the mid-2000s, parish data show, eating into the supply of lots.