An Iberville Parish man died Sunday after the tractor-trailer he was driving in Ascension Parish left the road and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said.

John Gray, 43, of Plaquemine, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the 2021 Western Star tractor-trailer he was driving south on La. 1 swerved from the highway, ejecting him from the vehicle, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A state police spokesperson said Sunday that troopers obtained a toxicology sample from Gray. The agency also implored people to drive with care around the holidays, noting Gray's death was already the third attributed to unrestrained driving in a single day.

"As the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays approach us, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else," spokesman Taylor Scrantz said in a news release.

Driver, passenger killed Sunday in Washington Parish crash, Louisiana State Police say A driver and passenger are both dead after their car left a state highway and hit a concrete wall north of Bogalusa early Sunday, according to…

"Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving," Scrantz added. "Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash."