An audit of East Baton Rouge Parish government found examples of managers failing to fully scrutinize overtime pay last year, when overtime spending grew by 11%.

The city-parish's annual budget review, conducted by Baton Rouge accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville, did not find any instances of improper overtime or wrongdoing. But it found cases in which managers didn't approve overtime pay beforehand, didn't use formal timesheets, and didn't correctly use a system that is supposed to flag unusual increases in overtime pay, according to a copy city-parish officials provided.

The audit also found a few minor violations of federal grant terms.

“The most severe one, or one that we don’t like, is our overtime stuff,” city-parish Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said of the findings.

Auditors said the city-parish has systems in place to prevent unearned overtime, but “certain features of these controls are not being employed to their fullest extent.”

For example, auditors noted, there were times when BRPD officers worked extra hours without a supervisor’s OK beforehand. The fire department had employees logging extra time without formal timesheet approval.

Auditors also found that personnel officials created “exception reports” every pay period to flag outliers in overtime spending, but those reports didn't always make it into to the hands of the responsible managers.

The city-parish blamed the shortcomings on growing pains, a new electronic payroll system and employees working remotely because of the pandemic. It said it would start providing overtime reports during each pay period in all departments and continue to monitor the budget.

“Part of the issue is the sign-off process has not been real tight,” Gissel acknowledged. “One of the things we’re working on doing is setting up so the department heads will have to sign off on the exception reports.”

In 2020, some police employees logged 1,500 to 1,900 overtime hours, some EMS employees reported 1,500 to 2,400 hours and some Environmental Services employees documented 1,500 to 1,700 overtime hours, according to the audit.

The city-parish paid about $20.5 million in overtime last year, according to The Advocate's analysis of payroll data. In 2018 and 2019, that figure hovered around $18.5 million.

In May, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said a pandemic-prompted hiring freeze, intense hurricane season and COVID restrictions contributed to the uptick in overtime.

The auditors also dinged the city-parish for running afoul of the rules for several federal grants.

They identified problems with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and Community Services Block Grant programs. In the former, auditors found a large percentage of timesheets that weren’t approved by supervisors. They also found that the CSBG program paid for more work than was actually recorded, something Gissel said the city-parish was reviewing.

Minor contract issues were also found with the Home Investment Partnerships Program, which pays below-market-rate homes, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Grant Program that pays for flood protections.