Kim Cash Tate laughs at the idea that she might be better-known than her husband, incoming LSU President William “Bill” F. Tate IV. But he says it's true.

A Christian singer, author and speaker, Kim Tate has carved out a niche very different from the academic career of her husband. She has published 10 novels, two nonfiction books and recently became a recording artist whose song reached No. 2 on the Billboard gospel music chart.

"Her following in the Christian fiction world is far more passionate and engaged than any group I can assemble in my academic circle," said her husband. "Wherever I go, folks ask me, 'Are you the Bill married to Kim Cash Tate?' I love it and her."

Tate said she and her husband are looking forward to their new adventure in Baton Rouge.

“We consider this an honor and a privilege to be able to serve at LSU, and I say we because even though it’s Bill’s job, I consider that I will be very much a part of this community and hope to be able to meet people and engage in the community as well,” Tate said.

"It’s historical," she added, "and we look forward to making the most of the opportunity and serving the LSU community as best we can.”

The new LSU president said he knows he can count on his wife's support as he takes tackles the job in Baton Rouge and as the first Black president of a Southeastern Conference university.

"Over the course of my career, Kim recognized the importance of listening," Bill Tate said. "She is a careful listener with a superior memory and succinct insight. Kim is a wise woman, mature in thought and prayerful. She enjoys supporting students as they manage their everyday challenges, academic endeavors and cheering them on in athletics."

Kim Tate's career path was not the one she anticipated after graduating from George Washington University Law School. She clerked for a federal judge, then became a litigator after her husband began his professorial career at the University of Wisconsin. She said she expected to work as a lawyer until retirement.

That changed after she gave birth to their son, Quentin, in 1996. After maternity leave, she wanted to spend more time at home and began working part time, eventually quitting after their daughter Cameron was born in 1998.

By this point, Tate said, she had committed her life to Jesus Christ.

“I got into Bible study more than I ever had because I was home,” she said. “I already had a love for reading the word of God, but now I had more time to study more deeply and to really seek God for what he wanted to do with my life in that season now that I was no longer working.”

She wanted to give home-schooling a try, but her husband was initially hesitant — until they had their first parent-teacher conference at school. He was excited by the types of math problems on the classroom board until the teacher said Quentin was being taught a less-advanced math.

Kim Tate took over schooling for both of their children, off and on through high school. This spring, both graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri: Quentin with a master’s degree in German studies and higher education administration, Cameron with a bachelor’s in psychological and brain sciences.

Tate also began to write, starting with a 1999 memoir, “More Christian Than African-American.” The book explored how her faith helped change her feelings toward White people.

When she was 10, Tate said the television miniseries “Roots,” based on Alex Haley’s novel about slavery and its aftermath, had a profound effect on her, as did discrimination she experienced.

Her feelings intensified while living in Madison, Wisconsin, where she encountered far fewer Black people than where she had grown up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, near Washington, D.C.

“I had thoughts and issues against White people, and it was hard to forgive injustices and discriminations,” Tate said. “But looking through the lens of Christ and loving all people and walking in forgiveness, that gave me a whole different perspective … which then caused me in my spiritual journey to have to deal with that unforgiveness and bitterness and to walk in love with all people.”

Tate began writing Christian novels. The first, "Heavenly Places," was published in 2008 by Walk Worthy Press, followed by nine more published by Thomas Nelson or Harper Collins Christian.

“When you meet Kim Cash Tate, you quickly realize two things about her: she loves God and she loves people," said Amanda Bostic, vice president and publisher at Thomas Nelson. "She’s a great writer and a great storyteller, but the authenticity shining through her writing is what really invites readers in.”

As her visibility grew, Tate became a sought-after speaker on spiritual topics, and her agent encouraged her to return to nonfiction.

She wrote “Cling” in 2017, a book about developing intimacy with God that has since spawned a DVD, a journal, a dramatic video series and music videos with her as the main vocalist.

Though she had never visited Baton Rouge until her husband was named LSU president, Tate said she has heard from local people familiar with her ministry work.

“I thought that was funny that people recognized me on the news and didn’t know that was my husband,” she said.

Tate called her husband "brilliant," and felt his opportunity to lead a university is overdue.

"He may have been denied opportunities because of his race," she said. "Things being equal, I think he would have been a president by now, honestly, because he excels at what he does, and he’s a man of integrity and leadership. I think he could have had this position prior to now were it not for him being a Black man.”