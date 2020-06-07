Baton Rouge faith leaders huddled under an awning Sunday at the entrance of the State Capitol to offer prayers for government leaders and those impacted by police brutality and racial injustice in light of the death of George Floyd.

As rain fell from a brewing tropical storm, the clergy who gathered said the goal of their vigil is to unite their calls to address racial inequality in the city and state.

"We can't let the devil divide us," said the Rev. René Brown, who preaches Mount Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and others across the city. "Our people are looking for guidance."

+3 George Floyd protests swell despite coronavirus concerns: 'We can't just put this on hold.' When Caroline Taylor first considered whether to attend a protest in the wake of George Floyd's killing, she was apprehensive. She has elderly…

Their gathering was in response to the May 25 killing of Floyd, a black man, whose death in Minneapolis touched off global demonstrations and several peaceful protests in Louisiana questioning police practices and decrying racism.

Widely watched video taken by an observer showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, while he was handcuffed, for nearly nine minutes as he gasps for breath and tells officers he can't breathe.

The Minnesota Attorney General last week increased criminal charges against the arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, to second-degree murder. State officials also filed aiding and abetting felonies against three other officers who were present during Floyd's arrest.

The city's police chief fired the four officers shortly after Floyd's death.

The evening demonstration Sunday came as Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southern Louisiana, but ministers who attended the vigil said the meeting was vital for clergy to unite behind their concerns.

S.C. Dixon, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, said it's the first time he can recall a gathering of church leaders in response to a specific event.

"The community needs to see the churches come together across denominational lines," Dixon said. "The common cause is justice. We hear it, but it hasn't happened."

Like Minneapolis, Baton Rouge has grappled with frayed relationships between communities of color and law enforcement, brought to a head with protests following the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling.

Recent protests in Baton Rouge over the Floyd killing have been largely peaceful, with minimal arrests.

The Rev. Donald Hunter Sr. of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Baton Rouge said the group plans to hold public events to discuss ways to effect changes to city and state policies.

"We're facing three storms," he said. "We're facing the storm of COVID-19. We're facing a storm of Cristobal. And we're facing a storm, oh God, that Floyd was taken from us."

+19 'We come in peace': Businesses along Siegen Lane close early but protests remain peaceful Target closed the doors early and boarded up the windows at its Siegen Lane location Monday night as one of the region's most popular retail c…