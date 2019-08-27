Efforts are underway to establish what could become Baton Rouge's third local historic district, this time in Beauregard Town.

The city-parish's Planning Commission is utilizing a $17,500 grant from the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation to develop design guidelines and update its standing structures survey for the downtown neighborhood — an important first step in the road to becoming a local historic district, like Spanish Town and Drehr Place within the city's Garden District.

Becoming a local historic district essentially adds a layer of bureaucracy for property owners within its boundaries requiring city-parish approval for any outside alterations to homes and commercial structures.

"It's important to understand this will be the neighborhood deciding what they want to protect," said Frank Duke, the city-parish's planning director. "Spanish Town and Drehr Place choose to protect everything, including trees."

Property values in local historic districts tend to increase faster and maintain their value through fluctuations in the housing market because of the special protections, Duke said.

"People can't just go in and change things; there's more certainty," he said.

Duke said residents in Beauregard Town have expressed interest quite a few times over the years about obtaining the local historic district designation, but made a serious plea back in March.

In its letter to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Beauregard Town Civic Association said gaining such recognition would help stabilize and maintain the charm and character of their downtown-adjacent community. The residents also see it as a way to guide future renovations and development of blighted and abandoned properties in the neighborhood.

The neighborhood already is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a recognition which can provide for certain renovation incentives for older properties.

"We got a lot of original homes that were built in the late 1800s to early 1900s," said Jeff Kuehny, president of the neighborhood's civic association. "One thing that has happened over time is some of the neglected buildings getting torn down and new buildings built. After awhile, you lose the vernacular significance of the neighborhood, that historical charm."

The proposed boundaries for Beauregard Town's historic district would encompass homes and commercial buildings south of South 10th Street, between North Boulevard to the west, and Interstate-10 to the east. The proposed boundaries would stop at St. Louis west of Government Street but extend farther out to South River Road on the east side of Government Street.

Officials with the city-parish's Planning Commission said those boundaries could change as the survey is conducted and community meetings begin.

Maggie Gleason, a long-range planner with the Planning Commission, said the grant money will be used to hire a consultant to help the city-parish conduct the survey, which involves establishing the historical and/or cultural significance of the neighborhood along with determining its architectural characteristics.

The results from the survey will inform the design guidelines that property owners would have to adhere to should Beauregard Town get deemed a local historic district. However, residents in the district will ultimately decide what they want to regulate.

Gleason said the city-parish has a year to finish the survey.

If there isn't enough sufficient support in the entire area, the effort dies, Duke said.

"But at least we will have an updated survey," he added.

Each property owner in the proposed district will be sent questionnaires to gauge their interest in the effort. The city-parish's Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission and the East Baton Rouge Metro Council will each hold separate public hearings to rezone the neighborhood and adopt an ordinance solidifying the design aesthetics and guidelines for the neighborhood.

The entire process can take two to three years.

Beauregard Town's Civic Association will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 in the offices of the Downtown Development District to answer questions and help residents better understand the process to get the historic designation.

"Our intent is not to put in restrictive guidelines regarding things like the paint color on a person's door," Kuehny said. "We intend to work with property owners on what they will agree to, as far as guidelines."