The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a morning fire at Sushi Masa in Baton Rouge.
The blaze happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the restaurant’s location on 5837 Essen Lane.
No one was injured in the fire, according to BRFD. Officials say when firefighters arrived at the restaurant a small fire coming from a trash can next to the building had spread.
Most of the damages to the building were on the outside, while the inside had some smoke and water damage. The cost of the damages is around $10,000, according to BRFD.
No other details about the fire were immediately available and the investigation is still continuing.
Check back here for updates.