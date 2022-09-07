The investigation that could lead to the removal of the commissioners who oversee Baton Rouge and Baker's bus system formally began Wednesday with the first meeting of a special Metro Council committee.
The committee, which was formed in July after a series of public scandals at the Capital Area Transit System, met for only 20 minutes to lay out its ground rules and to enter into a contract with Baton Rouge-based attorney Mike Adams, who will be performing most of the investigative work.
Adams has already begun that work, sending a letter to members of the CATS Board of Commissioners requesting that they retain documents for his investigation, CATS board members said during their last meeting, on Aug. 16.
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who serves as the council's representative on the CATS board, was elected chair of the investigative committee. She declined to comment for this article.
Council members Jennifer Racca, Aaron Moak, Cleve Dunn Jr., LaMont Cole and Laurie Adams have also been named to the committee.
When reached Wednesday, CATS board President Kahli Cohran expressed concern about Coleman's position leading the investigative committee while sitting on the CATS board. He also said there has been a lack of communication from the Metro Council about the investigation and what it means.
"The council is not even able to contact the board members and communicate with them and is hiring an attorney," Cohran said. "If it’s going to rise to that level, you should have some ability to communicate what your concerns are."
The committee will first seek to investigate members of the CATS board to determine if the Metro Council has proper cause for removing any of them, council members said. The council must show that an individual board member was either negligent or committed misconduct while in the position, according the city-parish's Plan of Government. If cause is established, the full Metro Council will then vote on removal.
The CATS board of commissioners has faced a wave of criticism from members of the Metro Council since April, when the board voted to strip former CEO Bill Deville of his title and duties without terminating his contract, which was due to expire in September 2023. That decision allowed Deville to continue collecting a $190,000 annual salary.
Former chief operations officer Dwana Williams was named interim CEO of the agency during that April meeting, but Deville's state of limbo sparked further controversy in June when the board of commissioners attempted to grant Williams a new contract and pay raise to coincide with her promotion while the agency was still paying Deville.
Half of the Metro Council said they would support removing members of the CATS board, accusing them of mishandling the taxpayer dollars that fund the agency.
The CATS board backed down from approving a new contract for Williams in June amid the criticism, then met for a special meeting later in the month during which Deville's contract was terminated.
Still, members of the Metro Council expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the CATS board before voting to form the committee in July.
The CATS board has already responded to the investigation by hiring its own attorney during its August meeting. Murphy Foster, who is already retained by the board for other matters, had his contract expanded by $30,000 to represent the board members during the investigation.
Members of the CATS board expressed confusion over what the committee will be investigating. Coleman urged them to vote against hiring an attorney, calling the council's investigation "a conversation."
"This isn’t just a conversation," Foster told the board. "It has ramifications. You need counsel for this conversation."
Parry "Matt" Thomas resigned from the CATS board in July, leaving eight members including Coleman. Thomas' resignation will enable the Metro Council to appoint another new member.
The CATS board of commissioners sets policy, approves large contracts and appoints the agency's CEO. The CEO controls all other personnel decisions and day-to-day operations of the transit agency.
The agency faced further scrutiny this week after WBRZ reported that the Internal Revenue Service had sent CATS a $500,000 seizure notice over unpaid employer shared responsibility payments. A copy of the document provided by CATS shows that the notice was sent in November 2020 and the missed payments were from 2017. A spokesperson for the agency said they believe the notice had previously been waived by the IRS, although the agency was unable to provide confirmation of that on Wednesday.