A towing vessel capsized and sank in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge on Thursday, but the crew members were safely rescued, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The vessel, the Michelle Anne, began sinking about 11 a.m. at the general anchorage in the river; four crew members took refuge on a nearby barge before their rescue by a tugboat, said Petty Officer Brandon Giles, a Guard spokesman.
At mid-afternoon Thursday, a 1½-mile stretch of the Mississippi was closed as a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers safety unit team used underwater sonar to try to locate the sunken vessel, Giles said. The area is just south of the Interstate-10 bridge, near the east bank of the river near where River Road intersects Brightside Drive south of the LSU campus, the Coast Guard said.
Giles said the investigation is ongoing and wasn't able to say whether the high level of the river was a contributing factor in the incident. There were no reports of pollutants in the river, he said.
A man who was riding in a crewboat on the river when the Michelle Anne capsized and was able to capture the incident on video said a hot plume of steam rising from the scene is what first captured his attention.
"When the vessel first tipped to the port side, a large plume of smoke/steam escaped from the engine room doors -- due to the water rushing into the engine room and contacting the hot surfaces of the main engines and exhaust, which are all very hot -- that's what first caught my eye, and then I realized what I was really looking at," David Billiot said.
Can't see video below? Click here.