LSU students will soon have another option on campus if they need to quickly see a doctor about a cold or the flu.
The university announced Monday that a Baton Rouge General Express Care clinic will open in the school's new development, Nicholson Gateway.
The clinic will be open seven days a week "to the LSU and local community to treat serious, but non-life threatening illnesses and injuries," according to a news release.
The Simple Greek restaurant, described as serving Greek cuisine in a fast-casual setting, will also open and join other tenants such as Matherne’s Market, Wendy’s, Starbucks, apparel store Private Stock and Frutta Bowls.
The clinic is set to open in the first quarter of 2019, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. It'll be open 8 a.m-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Wendy's, Starbucks and Frutta Bowls will open by mid-October. Private Stock "should" open in November, and Simple Greek "should open" by early December, Ballard said.
Nicholson Gateway is being built out on a 28-acre site between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive. The public-private development will include four new buildings to house LSU undergraduate and graduate students. This will add more than 1,500 beds to the available student housing.
The complex also includes 50,000 square feet of retail space and 10,000 square feet of recreational space for students. The retail space will cater to students, faculty, staff and campus visitors. A parking garage also will be added.
The LSU Property Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, is developing Nicholson Gateway. Stirling Properties is serving as the retail developer and leasing broker on the project, working with prime developer Georgia-based RISE, which specializes in student housing. Stirling also will handle ongoing retail property management.