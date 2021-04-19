GONZALES — Ascension Parish residents who had flood water in their homes or businesses after last week's heavy rains should report it to parish government.
Parish officials said they have received no reports of structure flooding so far but want to create "a complete record of any and all high-water events that are regularly reported to State and Federal agencies."
The information will be compiled by the parish Floodplain Management and Stormwater departments, officials said in a statement Monday.
Parish officials are not seeking flooding information on sheds, pole barns, and other out structures.
Between the morning of April 13 and Sunday morning, 7 inches of rain fell on the Gonzales, with about 3.5 inches falling between Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service says.
The heavy rains sent the Amite River and Bayou Manchac to minor or moderate flood stages over the weekend and early this week.
All residents who have had flooding issues should call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
The technician fielding the call will use the work order system to register the call and assign it so the case can be documented, parish officials said.
"It is a good way to track the work the work order, and it can also hold information and pictures," a parish statement says.
