Seth Lauder, 11, walked around the Blue Zoo aquarium in the Mall of Louisiana with his family and admired the ball pythons Tuesday afternoon when two employees rounded the corner with the largest snake of them all: the 12-foot, 100-pound albino Burmese python named Cara.
Lauder watched in awe from afar as younger children crowded around to pet her — and throngs of adults crowded to take photos of her.
After all, it’s rare to find a local celebrity so soon after gaining national stardom.
“It’s so cool,” Lauder said. “Snakes are one of my favorite animals. They have been for as long as I can remember. (Cara)’s terrifying — but the awesomeness kind of outweighs it.”
The 100-pound python popped open the mesh top to her enclosure about 2 a.m. July 5 and slithered into the ceiling. After discovering she was gone later that day, Blue Zoo employees moved to close the aquarium for the next two days to find her.
In the 74 hours she spent missing, the search party grew to include snake experts, plumbers, firefighters, police and other private companies and volunteers. Employees were up as long as 38 hours at a time searching for her day and night.
She had gained stardom as national news outlets joined media coverage and fan accounts popped up on social media.
A Twitter account, @PythonCara, emerged, posting ground-level photos from the mall as if it were the snake. It gained more than 1,800 followers in a few days.
Then, early Thursday, animal tracker Joe Andrade found her in a crawl space. The wall was quickly torn out, and four people hoisted her down a ladder to safety.
Chief operations manager Blake Underhill guesstimated Cara slithered about 1,000 feet within the ceiling in search of a warm spot where she could relax.
What she didn’t do during her time in the ceiling was lay eggs, despite a rumor going around, said Montana Morgan, an aquarium zoologist.
Morgan said Cara laid two clutches before coming to the aquarium. But it would be impossible for her to become a mother again now without a mate at the aquarium.
The 5-year-old snake’s newfound fame hasn’t brought much more traffic to the aquarium, said Victoria Vail, a reptile husbandry specialist who works there. What employees have seen grow, though, is the interest in learning more about the slithery reptiles from children and adults alike.
“We think she’s feeling pretty loved,” said Ronda Swanson, Blue Zoo’s chief marketing officer. “Our mission is to inspire, so a silver lining is that children are more inspired to learn because of her.”
Lauder said he had no idea snakes were as smart as Cara until he learned how she got out her enclosure.
Cara has always had some familiarity with people — she was the pet for a North Carolina family for years before Vail drove 14 hours to bring her to the aquarium.
Morgan said the family “treated her similarly to a puppy dog,” and they wanted Cara to have a home at the aquarium so she could get more attention.
Escape artist turns out not to be the only stunt Cara likes to perform — Cara regularly likes to climb up a branch in her enclosure and “cannonball” into her pool in the mornings, said Vail.
“She does (cannonballs) all the time and she’s perfectly fine," she said. "It’s a snake thing for them to do.”
But during the day, when the nocturnal animal is least active, she lounges around her enclosure and sleeps unless there’s a snake show that afternoon. During those times, children and adults passing by admire the local celebrity from afar, whispering to one another that "that’s the snake from the internet."
Blue Zoo employees said they have already fortified each snake's enclosure to prevent future escapes and have replaced Cara’s enclosure top to prevent her from exploring the mall anymore.
As a thank-you to the businesses and volunteers that helped search for Cara, Blue Zoo will host a private party for them and their families Thursday night in the aquarium.
“We’re really excited to give them a big thank you,” Swanson said. “The community support was incredible, so we want to thank them.”
The escape also served as an impetus for internal investigations of Blue Zoo’s two other locations in Spokane, Washington, and Oklahoma City to determine if enclosures there are properly secured.
Baton Rouge’s Blue Zoo aquarium is the newest location, having opened in April.