A vessel ruptured at Dow's chemical plant in Plaquemine caused a loud explosion that shook homes Sunday morning, officials said.
The tank burst around 8 a.m., but the impacts appeared minimal aside from the loud bang that could be heard miles away, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
No one at the plant was injured and there "does not appear to be any offsite impact other than the noise," Dow officials said in a statement.
The company said it's monitoring the air after stopping flow to the vessel. It's unclear what caused the blast or what chemicals might've been involved.
Readers took to Facebook to say they heard the explosion as far away as Zachary and Prairieville.
This is a developing story. More details to come.