The judge overseeing the legal fight over the creation of a new City of St. George in southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish rejected a request by its supporters to rule on several of the arguments made by the new city's opponents, which would have expedited the trial.

Lawyers representing Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who are suing to stop the city's creation, argue that St. George fails to meet the legal requirements to become a city — even though voters chose to create one — because there is not a a concrete plan to provide critical services to its citizens, such as law enforcement, sewage and drainage.

Lawyers for St. George asked 19th Judicial District Court Judge Martin Coady for a summary judgment on the claims without the trial, claiming there is no evidence supporting them.

Trial over creating St. George expected in 2022, but incorporation could be years away

Coady, who was recently assigned to the case following the retirement of Judge William Morvant, ruled that the trial must move forward because he was unable to determine if St. George has a sufficient plan to provide those essential services.

"Further, the impact on Baton Rouge is something I feel will require a full trial to delve into," Coady added.

St. George opponents have argued creating the new city will slash the tax base for Baton Rouge, leading to dramatic budget cuts.

The case will now head to a full trial, which is expected on either April 4 or May 2, according to the timeline proponents posted on the St. George movement's Facebook page.

Voters in the proposed city's boundaries voted in October 2019 to create St. George, but the actual incorporation has been stalled because of the court fight. In the meantime, some businesses and homeowners have asked to be annexed into Baton Rouge if the city is created.