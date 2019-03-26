CONVENT — A state district judge has sentenced a Lutcher man to 15 years after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, but prosecutors said Tuesday they also will seek to enhance his sentence by having him declared a habitual offender.

A unanimous six-person St. James Parish jury convicted Gene Franklin, 33, of second-degree sexual battery on Sept. 26 after he had withdrawn a July 2017 plea agreement to a lesser charge. He went to trial and decided to handle his own defense without attorneys.

Sheriff's detectives learned Oct. 29, 2016, that Franklin had made sexual advances toward the victim. When she refused him, he injured her, prosecutors in St. James Parish said in a statement Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the victim told detectives at the time that she wanted to pursue charges because she had been abused previously after refusing his sexual advances.

Judge Tess Stromberg, of the 23rd Judicial District, deferred sentencing after the jury's guilty verdict last year and, on Monday at the Parish Courthouse in Convent, she handed down the maximum sentence for the conviction without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin, said Tuesday prosecutors have not determined how much extra time Franklin could face if he is found to be a habitual offender. Cavalier said Franklin has several prior felony convictions.