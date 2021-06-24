LIVINGSTON — Parish council on Thursday rejected impassioned calls by the owner of an embattled paintball business to help keep his facility open.
A resolution from Councilman John Wascom asked Parish President Layton Ricks to revoke the cease-and-desist order placed last month on Walker-based Guerrilla Warfare Paintball amid mounting compliance issues at the facility.
Wascom earned a round of applause from dozens of supporters at Thursday’s meeting, which some council members described as one of the most contentious in recent memory, when he denounced the shutdown directive as a “witch hunt.”
But to Wascom’s dismay — and to crowd’s ire — no council member seconded the motion.
The failed resolution capped off nearly an hour of vehement argument between supporters of Guerrilla Warfare owner Justin King and the remaining councilors, who insisted that the ultimate authority to lift the cease-and-desist lies with the parish president.
“Right where you stand, I took an oath, with my hand on the Bible, to uphold these laws right here,” Councilman Jeff Ard told King during the meeting, as he pointed to a book of laws emblazoned with a map of Livingston Parish. “And nowhere in here does it give me the authority to lift this cease-and-desist order.”
Ard represents Livingston Parish’s District 1, which encompasses the sprawling paintball site sandwiched between residential lots on Arnold Road.
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball’s preliminary site plan earned approval from the Livingston Parish Planning Commission, and later the parish council, in 2019. But since the latter half of the pandemic, when the site’s business started booming and King began hosting “Friday Night Lights” paintball events, complaints from neighbors and at least one state agency started stacking up.
Some developments King directed on the property, including a pond, did not align with plans previously submitted to the parish and were initiated without proper impact studies, officials said.
And complaints from neighbors — submitted to the parish, and posted to social media — have detailed people drinking alcohol, urinating outside and obstructing roads near the business’s entry point, parish Secretary Lauren White told the council on Thursday.
The Louisiana Department of Health has sent letters to the business directing it to build permanent bathrooms in place of the portable toilets available to patrons on the site, according to White.
“These are violations that are coming down not only from us, but from the state and federal levels,” White said.
With an at-capacity crowd forming a wall of support behind him, King pleaded his case to the council, saying he met the requirements set forth by the parish in 2019. He said he’s willing to spend the money to bring the property into compliance and give this another shot.
“I'm only requesting to be able to remain open while we reach a resolution,” King said.
Despite protests from the crowd — including one Denham Springs resident, who decried comments allegedly made by White on Facebook criticizing the paintball site — the council members stood fast in opposing the resolution.
“A resolution ain’t nothing but a wish,” Ard said, “and the administration does not have to abide by that resolution.”
They urged King to get his property back in compliance and return to the parish administration to be re-inspected.
"I do feel for Mr. King and hope he can come to an agreement with administration on the matter," District 7 Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse said after the meeting. "Ultimately, though, this is an issue that falls completely under the office of the Parish President."
King is set to meet with Ricks to discuss the cease-and-desist order on Tuesday.
“I hate to see this happening to you,” District 9 Councilman Shane Mack told King. “It never should have happened this way. I hope things work out for you, the people who like to play paintball at your facility, and for your neighbors.”