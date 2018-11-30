Authorities say they suspect impairment may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Ascension Parish that killed a Darrow man.
Dominick Boudreaux, 37, died after crossing a double yellow line while traveling westbound on LA 75 just before 4 p.m. and hit an oncoming sugar cane truck.
Boudreaux was not restrained and may have been impaired, according to Louisiana State Police. He died on scene. The cane truck driver, Daniel Castro, 38, of Thibodaux, was uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.