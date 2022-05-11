A bus driver for East Baton Rouge Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him pepper spraying a student circulated on social media Wednesday, district officials said.
The video, which was posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon, shows what appears to be a student on a sidewalk arguing with a bus driver standing in the doorway of the bus. At one point, the student runs up the bus steps towards the driver, who responds by spraying the teen with pepper spray.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, the district said it was conducting an investigation into the incident, which witnesses said happened after the student threw a water bottle from the bus while it was moving.
The driver stopped the bus to determine who threw the bottle, and witnesses reported that the student in the video "then attempted to hit the driver, who responded by using pepper spray on the student," the statement said.
The driver was placed on administrative leave "pending an internal investigation," and the student "will be disciplined in accordance with the Student's Rights and Responsibilities handbook," the statement said.