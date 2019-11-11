GREENSBURG — Retired First Circuit Court of Appeal Chief Judge Burrell Carter died Monday after a three-month battle with cancer. He was 84.
"He was committed to the law, committed to family, and committed to those who elected him," First Circuit of Appeal Judge John Michael Guidry said after learning of Carter's passing. "He worked hard to improve the administration of justice as chief judge."
Carter served as the appellate court's chief judge for the last 12 years of his 30-year tenure on the First Circuit Court of Appeal, before retiring in 2012.
His son, State Rep. "Robby" Carter (D-Amite), said his father was diagnosed with cancer Aug. 1.
The family will hold visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite with funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greensburg United Methodist Church, where the judge had served on the church's administrative board for 30 years.
Carter, who graduated top of his class from LSU Law School in 1958, was elected onto the First Circuit Court of Appeal in 1981 after having served as a state district court judge for seven years in the 21st Judicial District Court.
In the 1980s and 90s, Carter served at various times as an ad hoc judge in the Louisiana Supreme Court and in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal.
He was a practicing attorney for 16 years between 1958 to 1974, serving as legal representative for the U.S. Farmer's Home Administration, Edward Hines Lumber Company, Georgia Pacific Corporation and Century Telephone and Telegraph.
"Robby" Carter said his father got his start in public office at the age of 21 after being elected as the mayor of Greensburg. Besides the law, he said, said his father loved serving in the U.S. Army. He was in the army from 1961 to 1968.
"I've been a state representative for 16 years and I can't come close to filling his shoes," "Robby" Carter said. "My dad put God first, his family second, his country third and a strong fourth was always doing what was right."
Carter is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Bridges-Carter, his two children and five grandchildren.