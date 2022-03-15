The special transition district set up to administer the creation of St. George is now 80 percent complete, with legislators announcing two additions Tuesday.
The last position on the five-person panel is to be named by East Baton Rouge's mayor-president, who has sued to stop the new city's establishment. A state law that set up the panel gives her no deadline, and it doesn't look like it would any time soon anyway.
In a statement released by her spokesman, Mark Armstrong, it's "premature" to appoint anyone to the district ahead of the impending legal battle.
Lawmakers created the transition team to ensure continued public services for residents inside the boundaries of St. George when and if it is ultimately created. Voters in the southeastern portion of the parish opted to create St. George in 2019.
Progress has been in limbo amid the legal challenge to St. George's incorporation, led by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Significant court proceedings are yet to begin in what will likely be a lengthy court battle over setting up East Baton Rouge's fifth municipality.
"We keep hearing from them (the city-parish) we don't have a plan for anything, or that any time we discuss something we're told by (the mayor) it's premature," Andrew Murrell, spokesman for the St. George incorporation efforts, said after his appointment was announced Tuesday. "I don't see a reason why we can't start developing our path forward and start discussing with the public what those plans are. That's what this transition district is: to move the matter forward."
Murrell was named Tuesday in an announcement from Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, and State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge. The other legislative appointee, outlined in Act 361 of their co-sponsored 2020 bill, is Dustin Yates, the deputy chief of administration for the St. George Fire District.
"This is an important step in the process to creating the city," White said in a prepared statement. "It's critical that all involved work together for a smooth transition."
Edmonds added, "The voters made their wishes known in October 2019. It's time we get to work and make it a reality."
The other two spots are reserved for Norman Browning and Chris Rials, the chairman and vice chairman of the petition that drove the 2019 election where 54% of the voters living within the proposed boundaries of the city voted in favor of its incorporation.
The final seat on the transition district board is reserved for an appointee of Broome's.
"The transition district will not be created until the proposed city is incorporated, which cannot happen in the midst of pending litigation," Armstrong said in a statement Tuesday. "Second, it’s premature because the organizers have yet to present anyone with a specific plan. For example, they have publicly promised to improve drainage inside the proposed city. Does that mean they plan to take complete ownership of this critical infrastructure?"
Armstrong went on to say the public deserves to see a detailed plan since almost the entire parish drains into that area. The city-parish has a clear and defined plan, and the organizers owe it to everyone to deliver a detailed plan to the public before there’s talk of appointments to a transition district, he said.
"Since June of last year, City-Parish has removed 10 million pounds of sediment from 21 miles of storm drains, and 9 thousand cubic yards of trees & debris from Bayou Manchac," he said. "City-parish continues to execute its clearly defined plan for drainage."
The five-member transition district serves as the inaugural leaders for the city until it can hold its own municipal elections for a mayor and city council.
Murrell said with four members now in place, "we have enough appointments to constitute a quorum and move forward" even if Broome's appointment never occurs.
It's not clear if that's the case given the lawsuit challenging the incorporation.
The transition district creates a vehicle of cash flow between the city-parish and St. George through an intergovernmental agreement for the sales tax revenue collected within the boundaries of the new city.
"The legislature hereby finds and determines that in the event the lawsuit challenging the incorporation of the city of St. George within East Baton Rouge Parish is unsuccessful, a state of emergency will exist in the municipality until cash flow can be developed through the levy and collection of municipal sales and use taxes to fund the expenses of municipal government," Act 361 reads.
In their lawsuit to block the incorporation, Broome and Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole have asserted the proposed majority-White city of more than 80,000 people would have negative financial impacts on city-parish coffers, chief among them being the diversion of revenue from the parishwide 2% sales tax shaping the preliminary budget proponents circulated ahead of the 2019 election.
In previous statements Broome and her legal team have also chided organizers for not presenting a concrete and concise plan regarding how the proposed city will function in its day-to-day capacity should the incorporation happen.
The trial is set to begin May 2.
"It's just unconscionable we're going to allow the parish to continue to deny the will of the voters," Murrell said. "We had an election, and elections have meaning. It's time to move forward."