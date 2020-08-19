Organizers for the Louisiana Book Festival have canceled this year's event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 31, but was canceled after officials assessed the needs and availability of partners including vendors, authors, moderators and volunteers.
“We know the Louisiana Book Festival is a big part of the fall season and not having it will be disappointing to many,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “But my office is committed to doing our part to keep our community safe by putting the health and safety of the public and our employees at the forefront in making decisions.”
The book festival is a free event that brings more than 20,000 people to downtown Baton Rouge each year as it highlights over 200 authors and panelists.
“As we made this decision, I was reminded our literary community and those who support it are some of Louisiana’s greatest treasures,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton. “Together we have created something incredibly meaningful that stands as a tribute to Louisiana and tells her story with voices that represent all of us; that story will continue to be told until the 2021 Louisiana Book Festival brings us together again.”