The telltale signs of Ash Wednesday will appear different this year, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the bishop of Baton Rouge to alter the way priests mark the start of Lent with their parishioners.
Catholics typically open a season of fasting, repentance and almsgiving ahead of Easter by wearing ashes on their foreheads, whether they're applied as a crisp cross, a small dot or a thick smudge. There's even an online meme full of images for comparison.
This year, priests in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will sprinkle ashes of their flocks' heads, a practice that is safer but leaves ashes not as visible. It's in line with a practice that has been common in parts of Europe.
"This year because of the pandemic, we’ve gotten people so aware that touching is not a good thing to do in a large public setting, I decided we would go with the suggestion that ashes be administered by sprinkling at the top of the head," Bishop Michael G. Duca said Tuesday. Each priest has been asked to do it the same way.
In the Archdiocese of Chicago, in addition to applying ashes to the tops of heads, parishioners in the Archdiocese of Chicago could ask that ashes be applied with Q-Tip or a cotton ball, and demonstrated in a video how it would work. Those will not be options in Baton Rouge.
"If I let every parish do it their way, then someone’s going to get ashes (on their forehead) and (someone) will say ‘Hey, they got ashes over there and we didn’t get ashes over here," he said. "It’s going to become a division. I don’t want it to be a division. I want it to be something that unites us in the spirit of repentance."
Ashes had been applied to clerics' tonsures, bald spots cut ceremoniously into the heads of those studying for the priesthood, Duca said.
"It was a physical sign of your being a cleric," he said. "When you were tonsured, you received your ashes on your tonsure. That carried over into the modern world."
The bishop said the ashes should be a reminder of the need to remember life is temporary, to repent and follow the gospel.
"Ashes is a public sign of me as a Catholic entering into the season of Lent, our desire for faith and conversion in our life," he said. "The ashes ... may call someone else to conversion as well. Remind them of why you are wearing ashes today. Where is my life going?"