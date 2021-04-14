Baton Rouge General will have a free COVID-19 vaccination event 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at its Ascension Parish hospital off La. 73 in Prairieville, hospital officials said.
Participants must register in advance and bring identification and an insurance card, if you have one, officials said in a statement Tuesday.
The hospital is providing the Pfizer vaccine for the novel corornavirus. Recipients must stay at the hospital for 15 minutes after receiving the shot to ensure they don't have an allergic reaction, hospital officials said.
BRG has vaccinated more than 30,000 people through two vaccine clinics in its Bluebonnet and Mid City campuses in Baton Rouge, as well as community events and special events for groups such as postal workers and teachers, hospital officials said.
The vaccine is available to those 16 and older.
To register for the vaccination event Friday, go here or to the BRG website at https://www.brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events-calendar/event-details/?Event=23439.
The Baton Rouge General – Ascension hospital is located at 14105 La. 73, Prairieville, near the Interstate-10 interchange.