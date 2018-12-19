Three of the four finalists in the running for superintendent for East Baton Rouge Parish's parks and recreation system tried Wednesday to set themselves apart from one another by touting their accomplishments and outlining their respective visions for the agency.

In public interviews before BREC's Board of Commissioners, the candidates were also asked about challenges they see within the East Baton Rouge Parish parks system, their competence in fundraising and whether they feel the agency had a significant role to play in easing the racial tensions that can often flare up from decisions the system makes.

The board will interview the fourth candidate Thursday. On Friday, the board may possibly select a new superintendent.

+11 BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight to leave agency when contract ends in early 2019 The head of Baton Rouge’s recreation and parks system said Monday she will leave the agency by early 2019, ending a tenure that saw her praise…

“We’re trying to hand the baton off to a real winner," outgoing Superintendent Carolyn McKnight said while she was being recognized for her service by the board during its regular meeting Wednesday.

McKnight announced in August that she plans to retire when her contract expires in January. She has headed BREC since 2012.

The board is looking at four candidates as McKnight's possible replacement. Three of them appeared before the board Wednesday: Chris Nunes, who has worked in the parks and recreation industry for more than 20 years; East Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Carlos Sam; and Corey Wilson, McKnight's No. 2 assistant.

The final interview is scheduled 3 p.m. Thursday with Nicholas Williams, director of parks and recreation for Oakland, California.

For the past 12 years, Nunes has headed the parks and recreation system in The Woodlands, Texas, a master planned community outside Houston, where he oversees 100 full-time employees and 350 part-time staff members across the system’s eight divisions, which boasts a $22.1 million operational budget and $6 million capital improvement budget.

Nunes’ résumé indicates he holds a doctorate degree from the University of New Mexico and that his previous work experience included serving as the director of community services for the city of Fort Morgan in Colorado for five years and assistant professor of recreation/program coordinator for Ashland University.

Nunes, who promised to spend the first year on the job meeting with residents and public officials to gain an understanding of the community BREC serves, said parks and recreation systems must be in a state of constant evaluation and modification to keep up with public demands and needs, which hasn't always been happening with BREC.

He told the board he values outcome versus output when it comes to weighing the significance of keeping certain programs and services.

"Part of recreation is learning; are we improving the skills and education of kids," Nunes said. "That, along with five or six other benchmarks, are what you need to use to determine a program's worth versus just, 'Did it make money?'"

Nunes also touted his grant writing expertise, having pulled in more than $3 million over a four-year period in his current position, and that he prefers a "flat organizational" structure within his administration, claiming he's fully capable of juggling multiple tasks at a time if his staff keeps him apprised on day-to-day issues.

Lawmakers ask legislative auditor to review BREC The Louisiana House is asking the state's auditor to review BREC, the commission that oversees parks and the zoo in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Sam said his nearly 30 years holding high-level positions within school systems throughout the region uniquely qualifies him to head BREC.

Sam currently serves as superintendent of schools for East Feliciana Parish and is former BREC commissioner whose previous work experience includes various roles within the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, where he served as an associate superintendent, director of innovative and specialized programs and principal at Park Forest Middle School.

Sam’s résumé indicates he’s earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Southern University and he became a certified park and recreation professional this year.

"I'm not merely here interviewing for a job, I'm talking about an opportunity to serve this community once again," Sam told the board.

He said he'd lean heavily on community input when it comes to making changes and implementing programs within the parks system and is committed to maintaining the public's trust, but he didn't go into any specifics about how he would accomplish that.

Sam was asked if he would have done anything differently if he had been superintendent when BREC received backlash from many in the public on a proposal to move the Baton Rouge Zoo.

+9 Mayors complain BREC has ignored their concerns about moving the Baton Rouge Zoo As BREC prepares to vote Thursday on moving the Baton Rouge Zoo, the mayors of Baton Rouge, Central, Baker and Zachary complained that the par…

He said he'd never second-guess McKnight's handling of the matter.

"I'm sure she made decisions based on information she had at the time. And I'll do the same," Sam said.

Corey Wilson told the board he knows he'll have to re-establish trust with the community in the aftermath controversies with zoo and other hot-button issues under McKnight's tenure.

Wilson has been BREC’s chief of management and business service under McKnight since 2012, overseeing administrative functions for the city-parish’s park and recreations. He said in his résumé that he played a key role in the system earning national re-accreditation, and was involved in overseeing the implementation of the system’s $95.2 million budget.

Wilson, who graduated from Harvard Law School in 2001, served as a managing member and principal for The Moreward Group in New Orleans from 2002-12.

If selected, Wilson said, he would spend the first 30 days meeting with local officials and community partners to mend any relationships that were fractured by the recent controversies.

"I want them to know this is who I am and find out what do they think BREC needs to fix. That's how you re-establish trust," he said.

Wilson said his work as the in-house lawyer at BREC has been essential in the negotiating involved in past fundraising efforts. And he believes BREC has a important role to play in community race relations.

"I think that's one of our core goals," he said. "Parks brings people together. Sports is another area without racial boundaries. We absolutely should lead the charge for whatever is necessary to improve racial tensions here."

The board will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday to select McKnight's replacement.