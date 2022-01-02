December brought the heat this year in Baton Rouge.

After ending the holiday season with a string of days reaching the low-to-mid-80s Fahrenheit, the city surpassed 1971’s previous record of 62.7 degrees, coming in at an average of 63.9, according to unofficial year-end numbers provided by the National Centers for Environmental Information and the National Weather Service.

Although some may point to climate change as the reason behind the unusually high temperatures, Dr. Barry Keim, the state climatologist and researcher at Louisiana State University, said that's not necessarily the biggest factor at play.

While some coastal regions of the U.S. have seen average temperatures rise steadily over the last decade or so, Keim pointed out that Louisiana's month-by-month numbers for 2021, as well as its yearly averages since the 1930s, fall widely across the board.

Despite December’s record-breaking heat, he noted that a few other months this past year maintained average or even below-average temperatures, including November, which came in at 1.6 degrees below average, and September at 1.4 degrees below average.

“Basically, this is what we call a long-wave trough over the western U.S. and a ridge over the eastern U.S.,” Keim said. “As a result, things are pretty cold (in the Northwest) while the East has been relatively warm.”

The reason for this, he explained, is likely due to oscillating climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean that have wide-ranging effects on weather across the globe.

Called La Niña and El Niño, the two weather phenomena — named centuries ago by South American fishermen — are opposing phases of something known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, which describes the fluctuation of the ocean’s temperature and air pressures above it.

During El Niño, trade winds weaken and warm water is pushed east toward the west coast of the Americas. This warmer water causes the Pacific jet stream to shift south of its usual position, which in turn causes dryer and warmer weather in the northern U.S. and Canada and wetter weather with increased flooding in regions along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

La Niña has the opposite effect, with strengthened trade winds that push warm water toward Asia while cold Pacific water pushes the Pacific jet stream northward, leading to drought and warmer temperatures in the south and cooler temperatures in the north.

“El Niño tends to create cool and wet conditions here,” Keim said. “La Niña tends to create warm and dry conditions, and that’s kind of what’s been playing out over the last month or so.”

The past month’s conditions are typical of a La Niña winter, he added, although he noted that Baton Rouge’s year-end temperature average fell squarely in the middle of the chart at 68.5 degrees, landing between 1999 (also 68.5 degrees) and 1931 (68.6 degrees).

“This pattern is consistent with what we see during La Niñas in the winter time,” Keim said. “Storms start tracking to the north, we get less rain and we’re basking more in Gulf tropical air than we are in air coming out of Canada.”

When it comes to all-time averages for December based on records dating back to 1930, 1933 comes in third with an average of 62.2 degrees, followed by 2015 (61.7 degrees), 1984 (61.2 degrees) and 1931 (60.7 degrees).

However, Keim emphasized that just because Louisiana isn’t seeing a pattern of rising temperatures doesn’t mean the region isn’t susceptible to other effects of climate change.

Thanks to an overall rise in temperatures globally, the southeast is perhaps the most vulnerable region in the U.S. when it comes to rising sea levels, he said.

“The bottom line for Louisiana, what makes us so vulnerable, is all the land we have that’s very near sea level,” Keim said. “With melting glaciers in Antarctica and Greenland and thermal expansion of the water … there are projections that by the year 2100, sea levels may go up anywhere from one to three feet.”

A considerable rise in sea level will have catastrophic impacts on some of the state’s most populated areas, he added.

“You start talking about the upper ends of some of these worst-case scenarios, it doesn’t look good for south Louisiana,” he said. “We’re hoping and praying that it doesn't play out.”