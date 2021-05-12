A new advisory committee in East Baton Rouge will spend a year identifying streets tied to the Confederacy or other divisive figures and evaluating whether they should be renamed.

The group was created by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, which advanced the measure in a unanimous vote Wednesday despite concerns some expressed to its lead sponsor, Councilwoman Erika Green.

"I'm going to support it tonight, I know it's going to surprise a lot of folks (but) we ought to be willing to have the conversation with one another," said Councilman Dwight Hudson, whose district includes a subdivision named after a Confederate soldier. "I have a little trouble with the way the committee is made up — I think it seems to be one-sided."

"But at the end of the day, this committee is meant to start a conversation," he added.

Council tabled the matter two weeks ago amid a bevy of concerns, mostly rooted in certain members' concerns that the public have ample input in any endeavor to rename streets.

Green wants the city-parish to follow in the footsteps of other cities, like New Orleans, that formed similar commissions to tackle growing dissension around symbols, traditions and honorary names tied to racism and slavery.

Before Wednesday's vote, Green acknowledged a report she received from the Southern Poverty Law Center identifying at least 55 roads and streets in the state tied to slavery and the Confederacy, three of which she said were located in East Baton Rouge.

Green's original proposal sought to create an eight-member group that wouldn't have the power to arbitrarily rename streets, but instead spend a year building a list of street names in the city-parish deemed problematic and then recommend new titles for no more than five to start. That list will include explanations on why the new names are a better fit.

Originally, the committee would have comprised two metro councilors, two members from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion, the director of the city-parish Planning Commission and representatives from the local faith-based community, as well as businesses and nonprofits.

In the two weeks since it was first discussed, Green amended her resolution adding two additional members — one from a local neighborhood association and another with academic historical expertise.

The committee would also present quarterly reports to the council over the course of the year but ultimately, the council is not required to do anything with whatever recommendations the committee comes up with if they choose not to.

Also, any changes the committee would suggest would still have to go through the red tape that currently exist to rename streets — which includes a round of public hearings before the Metro Council and Planning Commission, but only after buy-in has been solidified in a petition from a little more than half of the residents along a street.

"I think the bar should be raised," said Councilman Brandon Noel, referencing the requirement regarding property owners' support of street renaming efforts. "(But) I think a discussion is never harmful."