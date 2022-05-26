Louisiana drivers hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend can expect to see more record-setting prices at the pump, experts say.
In the past week, average gas prices have gone down by about a penny in Baton Rouge and a half of a penny in New Orleans.
"But I'm afraid the high prices probably won't disappear anytime soon," gas price analyst Patrick De Haan said.
The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas will cost Louisiana drivers around $4.21, as of Thursday. De Haan says he expects an increase heading into the weekend.
There's a combination of factors behind these high prices, De Haan says.
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the average price of a gallon of gas jumped up 51 cents within a week in across southern Louisiana.
Sanctions on oil from Russia, one of the world's largest producers, have tightened supply.
This comes as the world continues to recover from economic effects of the pandemic.
The U.S. lost around 3% to 5% of its refining capacity over the past three years, largely due to COVID shutdowns, De Haan said.
But how high will prices get?
De Hann says he's "certainly not expecting" prices to tip over the $5 point in Louisiana.
It would take a major, unexpected event like another Hurricane Ida for that to happen, he said.
The odds of that happening nationally, however, stand closer to one in 10, he says.
More Americans are expected to take a road trip this summer than last year despite the record-high costs, according to data from GasBuddy.
For now, the prices may be the new normal.