A bullet-pocked memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till was taken down after a photo surfaced of three Ole Miss students posing with guns in front of it.

Now, officials are planning a new sign that will be more resistant to bullets.

The Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, a member of Pro Publica's Local Reporting Network, published a story about the photograph earlier this week, saying it had circulated on the men's social media accounts and prompting the suspension of the students from their fraternity, Kappa Alpha.

Patrick Weems, the commission's executive director said the sign was removed last week after the center learned news of the picture was likely to emerge. He said officials feared more attention and vandalism. Weems said the commission hasn't been contacted by the university or federal officials. He said the commission plans a fourth marker that's made of hardened steel, more resistant to bullets. He said the commission is also negotiating a lease for 2 acres (0.8 hectares) at the river's edge for a fuller memorial site.

"We already have a new sign on its way," Weems said.

Susan Glisson, who has helped advise the commission on how to memorialize Till in a way that would further healing and justice, said the repeated vandalism is an attempt to blot out the power of the story of what happened to Till, instead upholding a white-dominated social order.

"It's easier to cancel out that story for some people than it is to engage with the truth," said Glisson, co-founder and partner in Sustainable Equity, a consulting firm that works in community building. Glisson was the founding director of the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation when it was housed at Ole Miss.