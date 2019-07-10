The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is closing its Lotus Food Pantry for the remainder of the week due to the threat of severe weather, the agency announced Wednesday.
However, the COA will continue to provide meals to its high-risk clients and residential facilities.
Meals on Wheels deliveries will also continue this week, the agency announced in a news release. Seniors scheduled for delivery on Wednesday will receive their meals today and those who receive meals on Thursday and Friday will get them Wednesday and Thursday this week.
COA officials will be available to answer questions and concerns at (225) 923-8000.