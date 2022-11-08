Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church has signed a pair of contracts worth a combined $8.22 million with Cangelosi Ward General Contractors for a new school building and a new parish hall, court records show.
The church will spend about $5.45 million for a new multipurpose building for the school, located at 8033 Baringer Road, off Jefferson Highway, according to records filed with East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. It will fork over about $2.77 million for a parish hall.
The contracts were filed Friday.
Cangelosi Ward is based in Baton Rouge. Its portfolio includes St. Mary’s Basilica Catholic Church in Natchez, Mississippi, the Gordon McKernan law office, Jefferson Terrace Academy and the LSU LA Emerging Technology Center, among other projects.