A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction.
Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's council meeting that he is stepping down "due to [his] many health conditions.”
Harris has represented District 5 since 2016. The district primarily covers the Denham Springs area, which has been the target of large development proposals in recent months. Previously, Harris served on the parish’s Police Jury from 1980 to 1988. In recent months he has been absent from various meetings amid ongoing medical challenges.
“It’s also been a privilege to work with a great group of men sitting around this table right now," Harris said, according to the official recording of the meeting. "I don’t think anyone can go any other place and find a greater set of men.”
Harris' fellow council members shook his hand and rose in a standing ovation.
After the council formally accepted his resignation, Harris recommended Erin Sandefur as his temporary replacement until the next election. The council approved her appointment.
“I feel honored to be recommended and appointed to this capacity,” Sandefur said after the vote. “I look forward to what is to come.”
She also thanked Harris for believing in her, saying she was indebted and grateful to him.
Sandefur has long been a vocal and active attendee of parish council meetings, where she has often pushed back against certain development proposals that she worried would further strain Livingston's infrastructure amid a boom in growth. District 5 in particular has seen a surge in large subdivisions planned for the outskirts of Denham Springs, just outside city limits.
Originally from Baton Rouge, Sandefur said she moved to Livingston Parish 20 years ago when it was time to raise her three children. She has ties to relatives from the Denham Springs area going back decades.
Sandefur said this week she intends to formally run for her seat in March and that she hopes to address some of the challenges brought on by a large influx of people migrating to the parish over the last decade — particularly drainage problems.
"We are growing, rapidly," she said. "I feel that there’s just a way to do this with a strategy, to protect our people that are here and to accommodate who would like to come out here to be a part of our community."
Sandefur describes herself as a "children's advocate," from teaching Sunday School at her church to designing a now-defunct line of children's clothing. When Louisiana discussed implementing Common Core, Sandefur worked with different groups at the Capitol to oppose the educational measure.
More recently, Sandefur's public service has made headlines after a library board meeting in July when she listed an item labeled “book content” on the agenda. Residents turned out in droves to speak on the issue; most were against restricting LGBTQ+ literature for youth.
At the meeting Sandefur distributed a list of eight books to consider for restriction. Content in the books ranged from a preschool-level picture book about transgender identities to a dating guide for teenage boys with a sexually explicit illustration.
Harris' term ends in December 2023. A special election to fill his seat will be held March 25, 2023. Qualifying begins in January for the special election.